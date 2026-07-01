Top 5 Stories Of The Day | FG to End Separation of Junior and Senior Secondary Schools

Tems Is Proof That Nigerian Artists Do Not Need To Change Who They Are To Win In America

FG to end the separation of junior and senior secondary schools

US Supreme Court blocks Trump’s bid to end birthright citizenship

Chris Brown ordered to pay $13 million over dog attack lawsuit

Carter Efe mocks Babcock after certificate forgery allegation

FG seeks compensation for Nigerians’ abandoned businesses in South Africa

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

FG to end the separation of junior and senior secondary schools

The federal government has announced plans to abolish the policy separating Junior Secondary Schools (JSS) and Senior Secondary Schools (SSS), saying it has failed to achieve its purpose. Education Minister Tunji Alausa made the announcement during the inauguration of the Universal Basic Education Commission’s ministerial implementation and monitoring committee in Abuja.

Alausa said the policy, which requires separate administration and management for JSS and SSS, has contributed to poor transition rates between primary and secondary education. He noted that some states now operate separate principals for the two school levels without delivering better outcomes.

According to the minister, more than 20 million pupils who started primary school failed to continue to senior secondary level. He also pointed to the shortage of junior secondary schools, with about 80,000 public primary schools compared to only 15,000 JSS nationwide.

US Supreme Court blocks Trump’s bid to end birthright citizenship

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected President Donald Trump’s attempt to end birthright citizenship, ruling that children born in the United States remain entitled to citizenship under the 14th Amendment. In a 6-3 decision, the court said the Constitution protects this right regardless of their parents’ immigration status.

Chief Justice John Roberts said the ruling upholds long-standing legal precedent dating back to 1898. The decision blocks Trump’s executive order, which sought to deny citizenship to children of undocumented immigrants and some temporary visa holders.

Trump criticised the judgment and pledged to pursue the policy through Congress. Civil rights groups welcomed the ruling, describing it as a victory for constitutional rights.

Chris Brown ordered to pay $13 million over dog attack lawsuit

Chris Brown has been ordered to pay $13 million in damages after a jury found him liable in a civil lawsuit filed by his former housekeeper, Maria Avila. She claimed she suffered serious injuries after being attacked by one of the singer’s dogs while working at his California home.

Avila told the court she was taking out the rubbish when the dog allegedly mauled her, leaving her badly injured. Brown denied responsibility, arguing that she had provoked the animal. He also said he did not call emergency services himself because he feared news of the incident would be leaked to the media.

Although Avila sought $90 million in damages, the jury awarded her $13 million. The ruling is the latest in a series of legal challenges involving the singer.

Carter Efe mocks Babcock after certificate forgery allegation

Nigerian streamer and content creator Carter Efe has responded after Babcock University threatened legal action over a certificate he shared online, which the institution described as fake. The controversy began after Efe claimed in an interview that he graduated from the university with first-class honours.

The comedian later posted what he claimed was his degree certificate on X. However, Babcock said the document was false, unauthorised and fraudulent, adding that it would pursue legal action against him.

Reacting during a livestream, Efe dismissed the university’s threat and joked that it would have to pay ₦100,000 for a ticket before he would appear at the institution.

FG seeks compensation for Nigerians’ abandoned businesses in South Africa

Nigeria’s Acting High Commissioner to South Africa, Alexander Ajayi, says the federal government will seek compensation from South Africa for businesses and properties abandoned by Nigerians who have been repatriated. He said the government has begun documenting the affected assets as part of the process.

Ajayi explained that the move goes beyond evacuating Nigerians, following renewed attacks on African migrants and growing anti-immigrant sentiment in South Africa. Many of those who returned home did so voluntarily before the June 30 deadline set by anti-immigrant groups.

Another batch of repatriated Nigerians arrived in Lagos from Johannesburg on Tuesday, marking the second official government-led evacuation, following an earlier return of evacuees in June.