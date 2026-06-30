YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

269 Stranded Nigerians Return Home as FG Promises More Evacuation Flights

Court Grants Sowore Fresh ₦200m Bail

Tinubu Approves 27 Road Projects Worth ₦3.9tn Across 15 States

Cooking Gas Prices Drop as Supply Improves Across Nigeria

Veteran Nollywood Actor Elegbeje Ado Dies

269 Stranded Nigerians Return Home as FG Promises More Evacuation Flights

The Federal Government has received 269 Nigerians evacuated from South Africa amid renewed xenophobic attacks and tensions affecting foreign nationals. The returnees arrived in Abuja aboard a government-coordinated flight, where officials assured them of support through reintegration programmes. Authorities said additional evacuation flights would be arranged for other stranded Nigerians who wish to return home, reaffirming the government’s commitment to protecting its citizens abroad. The development comes as Nigeria continues diplomatic engagements with South African authorities over the safety and welfare of Nigerians living in the country.

Court Grants Sowore Fresh ₦200m Bail

A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted activist and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore fresh bail in the sum of ₦200 million after revoking his earlier bail over his failure to appear for trial. Justice Mohammed Umar ordered Sowore to provide two sureties—one a traditional ruler from his community in Ondo State and the other an owner of landed property in the Federal Capital Territory. The court also directed him to surrender his international passport and comply with all bail conditions within 24 hours. Sowore is facing charges bordering on alleged criminal defamation and cyber-related offences, which he has denied, while the case has been adjourned for the continuation of trial.

Tinubu Approves 27 Road Projects Worth ₦3.9tn Across 15 States

President Bola Tinubu has approved 27 major road projects valued at over ₦3.9 trillion across 15 states as part of the Federal Government’s push to improve transport infrastructure and boost economic connectivity. The projects, announced after a meeting of the Federal Executive Council, cover key highways and strategic road corridors in states including Adamawa, Benue, Cross River, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Niger, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Taraba, and Yobe. Minister of Works David Umahi said the projects are expected to enhance interstate movement, stimulate economic growth, and improve access to communities nationwide as part of the administration’s infrastructure development agenda.

Cooking Gas Prices Drop as Supply Improves Across Nigeria

Retail prices of cooking gas, also known as Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), have begun to decline across parts of Nigeria following an improvement in supply. Industry operators attributed the price reduction to increased product availability, improved distribution, and easing supply constraints that had driven up costs in recent months. The development is expected to provide relief for households and businesses that rely on LPG for cooking, although marketers noted that prices may still vary by location due to transportation and logistics costs. Stakeholders expressed optimism that sustained supply levels and stable market conditions would help keep prices relatively affordable in the coming weeks.

Veteran Nollywood Actor Elegbeje Ado Dies

Veteran Yoruba Nollywood actor and filmmaker Taiwo Adeshina, popularly known as Elegbeje Ado, has died after a brief illness at the age of 66. The sad news was confirmed by fellow actor Kunle Afod, who paid tribute to the late actor, describing him as one of the legends of the Yoruba film industry whose contributions would never be forgotten. Beyond his acting career, Adeshina was also a Christian pastor and had, in recent years, focused on producing gospel-themed films while remaining active in filmmaking. His death has sparked an outpouring of tributes from colleagues, fans, and industry stakeholders celebrating his enduring legacy in Yoruba cinema.