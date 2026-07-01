YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

Tinubu Explains Why He Approved Sweeping NYSC Reforms

Marketers Reject Fuel Pricing Curbs, Threaten Nationwide Shutdown

DSS Arrests Former Minister Uche Nnaji

Toke Makinwa Urges Women to Choose Emotionally Mature Partners

FG to Evacuate Another Batch of Stranded Nigerians from South Africa

Tinubu Explains Why He Approved Sweeping NYSC Reforms

President Bola Tinubu has said the recently approved reforms of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) are designed to equip young Nigerians with practical skills, improve their employability, and prepare them to drive national development. He described the overhaul as the most significant since the scheme was established in 1973, saying it fulfils his administration’s promise to create meaningful opportunities for young people. According to Tinubu, while the NYSC has played a vital role in promoting national unity for over five decades, changing economic and social realities require a broader focus on entrepreneurship, digital skills, productivity, and career development to position Nigerian youths for the future.

Marketers Reject Fuel Pricing Curbs, Threaten Nationwide Shutdown

Petroleum marketers have warned that they will shut down filling stations nationwide if the Federal Government attempts to impose price controls in Nigeria’s deregulated downstream petroleum sector. The marketers argued that fuel prices should be determined by market forces, insisting that any attempt to fix prices would undermine deregulation, discourage private investment, and lead to supply disruptions. Their warning follows comments by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, urging marketers to reflect falling global crude oil prices in pump prices. The marketers maintained that while competition should naturally drive prices down, they would resist any government directive amounting to price control.

DSS Arrests Former Minister Uche Nnaji

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have arrested former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, over allegations of certificate forgery. The arrest followed a Federal High Court order authorising law enforcement agencies to take him into custody after an ex parte application filed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC). Nnaji has consistently denied the allegations, describing them as false, politically motivated, and part of a campaign to tarnish his reputation. He was reportedly handed over to the ICPC for further investigation as legal continue.

Toke Makinwa Urges Women to Choose Emotionally Mature Partners

Media personality Toke Makinwa has advised women to prioritise emotional maturity over material success when choosing life partners. According to Makinwa, qualities such as effective communication, accountability, empathy, and emotional stability are essential for building healthy, long-lasting relationships. She argued that while financial security is important, a partner’s emotional intelligence often plays a greater role in sustaining a successful marriage or relationship, urging women to look beyond outward appearances and status when making relationship decisions.

FG to Evacuate Another Batch of Stranded Nigerians from South Africa

The Federal Government has announced plans to evacuate another batch of stranded Nigerians from South Africa as renewed anti-immigrant protests continue to raise safety concerns. According to the government, the latest evacuation is part of its ongoing voluntary repatriation programme for citizens who wish to return home, with an Air Peace flight arranged to bring the returnees back to Lagos. Authorities said life is gradually returning to normal in parts of South Africa following recent unrest, but reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring Nigerians’ safety while continuing diplomatic engagement with South African authorities. The government also urged Nigerians who remain in the country to stay vigilant, avoid protest areas, and maintain contact with the Nigerian High Commission for updates and assistance.