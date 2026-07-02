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Zimeee Has Been Added to the Masterlist
July 2, 2026

Zimeee Has Been Added to the YNaija Masterlist

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YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today
Lumee Has been added to the YNaija Masterlist
Lumee Has Been Added to the YNaija Masterlist

Olasunkanmi Ta is a travel creator in her late 20s with extensive experience in travel creation and curation. Zimeee not only creates travel content about the places she has been to, but she is also a travel curator and a photographer.

Olasunkanmi has visited over 90 countries and shares practical travel guides and budget-friendly itineraries for her community. While her travels began in African countries, she has since explored beyond the continent. She began her career in 2018 by documenting her travels before becoming an established travel creator by 2022.

As her content has gained traction, Zimeee has been credited by her supporters with inspiring them to travel around the world.

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