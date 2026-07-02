Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Deyemi Okanlawon Reveals Why He Quit Acting in 2019

Tems Is Proof That Nigerian Artists Do Not Need To Change Who They Are To Win In America

Deyemi Okanlawon reveals why he quit acting in 2019

Lil Wayne apologises after missing Maine concert

Danny Glover opens up about his Alzheimer’s diagnosis

Celynukam alleges threats and emotional abuse after split

Atiku appoints Kenneth Okonkwo as spokesperson ahead of the 2027 election

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Deyemi Okanlawon Reveals Why He Quit Acting in 2019

Nollywood actor Deyemi Okanlawon has revealed that he briefly quit acting in 2019 because he was unhappy with the quality of roles and the low pay. Speaking on the CreativiTea podcast, he said the profession no longer gave him the fulfilment he expected.

The actor explained that he had left a corporate job to pursue acting full-time, hoping it would be both creatively satisfying and financially rewarding. Instead, he became frustrated with the projects he was offered and the earnings they brought.

Okanlawon said the disappointment pushed him to step away from the industry and return to a regular office job. He added that he found it difficult to stay motivated when the work no longer matched his passion or expectations.

Lil Wayne apologises after missing Maine concert

Rapper Lil Wayne has apologised to fans after failing to appear at his concert in Bangor, Maine, on Tuesday, the opening date of the extended leg of his 20 Years of Carter Classics tour.

In an Instagram Stories post, the rapper said the show had been rescheduled for July 28 and assured fans that all tickets would remain valid. He added that he looked forward to returning and giving them the performance they deserved.

Concertgoers were left waiting after 2 Chainz finished his set before organisers announced around 11 p.m. that the show had ended. No official reason was given for Wayne’s absence, leaving many disappointed after travelling long distances.

Danny Glover opens up about his Alzheimer’s diagnosis

Veteran actor Danny Glover has revealed he has been living with Alzheimer’s disease since 2022. The 80-year-old shared the diagnosis during interviews with the Today Show and People, saying he is still learning to accept the condition.

Despite the challenges, Glover said he remains committed to inspiring young people through conversations about social justice. He admitted there are moments of both clarity and confusion but believes he can continue living meaningfully as the disease progresses.

His daughter, Mandisa, also spoke about his condition, explaining that it varies from day to day. Glover added that while accepting the diagnosis has been difficult, he takes comfort in knowing he is not alone, as millions of people worldwide are living with Alzheimer’s.

Celynukam alleges threats and emotional abuse after split

Nigerian content creator Celynukam has accused her estranged fiancé of emotional abuse and intimidation, claiming he threatened to take their newborn child away. The new mother made the allegations in a series of posts shared on her Instagram Story.

She said she has been caring for her baby alone after undergoing a Caesarean section and no longer feels safe in Lagos. According to her, her former partner allegedly threatened to forcefully take the child abroad if she refused to meet his demands.

The allegations have sparked concern on social media, with many calling for support for the content creator. Her estranged fiancé has not publicly responded to the claims.

Atiku appoints Kenneth Okonkwo as spokesperson ahead of 2027 election

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has appointed actor-turned-politician Kenneth Okonkwo as his spokesperson, weeks after the ADC chieftain criticised the party’s choice of vice-presidential candidate for the 2027 general election.

Okonkwo announced the appointment on his X page, thanking Atiku for the opportunity. He said the decision reflected Atiku’s leadership style, noting that the former vice president prefers dialogue and compromise over taking offence at differing opinions.

He also revealed that discussions with Atiku and other ADC leaders addressed concerns about the interests of the South-East, despite challenges posed by the Electoral Act 2026.