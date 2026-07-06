YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

Tony Elumelu to Step Down as UBA Chairman, Emmanuel Nnorom Named Successor

Dangote Overtakes US as Europe Imports ₦757bn Worth of Nigerian Jet Fuel

Sam Larry Is Alive, Responding to Treatment After Fatal Auto Crash, Says Associate

Portable Hints at Returning to School, Says He Dropped Out of Kwara Poly

DSS Asks Court to Return Sowore to Prison Over Unmet Bail Conditions

Tony Elumelu to Step Down as UBA Chairman, Emmanuel Nnorom Named Successor

Tony Elumelu will retire as Group Chairman of United Bank for Africa on August 21, 2026, after completing the maximum 12-year tenure for non-executive directors under the Central Bank of Nigeria corporate governance guidelines. UBA announced that current non-executive director Emmanuel Nnorom will succeed Elumelu as Group Chairman from the same date. The bank credited Elumelu’s leadership with strengthening its pan-African footprint, expanding operations to 20 African countries and four global financial centres, while growing its customer base to over 50 million.

Dangote Overtakes US as Europe Imports ₦757bn Worth of Nigerian Jet Fuel

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery exported about 466,000 metric tonnes of jet fuel to Europe in June, valued at an estimated ₦757 billion, surpassing the United States as the continent’s largest supplier during the month. The surge comes amid disruptions to traditional Middle Eastern supply routes, increasing Europe’s reliance on alternative sources. According to market data, Nigeria’s jet fuel exports to Europe nearly doubled from 232,000 metric tonnes in May, while US shipments fell to 399,000 metric tonnes in June. The milestone highlights the refinery’s growing role in the global aviation fuel market and reinforces Nigeria’s emergence as a major exporter of refined petroleum products.

Sam Larry Is Alive, Responding to Treatment After Fatal Auto Crash, Says Associate

An associate of music promoter Sam Larry has dismissed widespread rumours that he died following a fatal road accident, confirming that he is alive and responding to medical treatment. The associate, Akin Abolade (popularly known as Mr Lilgaga), said he spoke with Sam Larry after the crash and described reports of his death as false, although he acknowledged that the socialite sustained serious injuries. The accident, which occurred along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road, reportedly claimed the life of Sam Larry’s bouncer, identified as Wale, while Sam Larry remains hospitalised. The associate declined to confirm speculation that the promoter may lose his legs, saying his exact medical condition could not yet be verified.

Portable Hints at Returning to School, Says He Dropped Out of Kwara Poly

Street-pop singer Portable has revealed plans to return to school years after dropping out of Kwara State Polytechnic due to financial difficulties. Speaking on a podcast, the singer said he studied Business Administration after gaining admission through the institution’s indigene quota but was forced to abandon his studies because he could no longer afford the fees. Portable described leaving school as one of his biggest regrets and expressed his determination to complete his education despite his success in the music industry. He also encouraged young people to value education while stressing that academic qualifications are not the only path to success.

DSS Asks Court to Return Sowore to Prison Over Unmet Bail Conditions

The Department of State Services (DSS) has urged a Federal High Court in Abuja to remand activist and publisher Omoyele Sowore in prison, arguing that he has failed to fulfil the conditions attached to the ₦200 million bail granted to him on June 30. The DSS told the court that Sowore had not perfected the required bail conditions, including the verification of his sureties and the surrender of his international passport, and asked that he be returned to the Kuje Correctional Centre pending compliance. In response, Sowore’s lawyer said efforts to meet the conditions were ongoing and requested more time. Justice Mohammed Umar gave the defence until the close of business on Monday to perfect the bail conditions, warning that failure to do so would result in Sowore being remanded.