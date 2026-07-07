Federal Ministry Directs Harmonised Approach to the Regulation of Internet Platforms and Online Intermediaries

The Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy has directed for regulatory status quo be maintained on matters relating to the regulation of Internet platforms, online intermediaries and other cross-cutting digital economy issues, pending the development of a harmonised national policy and governance framework.

The decision follows a high-level strategic meeting convened by the Honourable Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, with the leadership of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC).

The meeting recognised that Nigeria’s rapidly evolving digital economy has naturally created areas where the statutory responsibilities of sector regulators intersect. While each institution possesses clearly defined mandates under its enabling legislation, the convergence of telecommunications, digital platforms, artificial intelligence, online safety and data governance requires a coordinated whole-of-government approach to policy development and implementation.

The Honourable Minister noted that regulatory coordination is not only essential to preserving legal certainty but is also fundamental to promoting investment, innovation, consumer confidence and Nigeria’s long-term competitiveness as Africa’s leading digital economy.

Following deliberations, the Honourable Minister issued the following policy directives:

● The existing regulatory status quo shall be maintained with respect to matters relating to Internet platforms, online intermediaries and other cross-cutting digital economy issues currently undergoing inter-agency policy harmonisation under the Ministry’s coordination.

● Relevant agencies are to defer the implementation or enforcement of any recently issued regulation, code, guideline, framework, directive or administrative requirement relating to Internet platforms, online intermediaries or other cross-cutting digital economy matters, to the extent that such provisions concern areas currently undergoing policy harmonisation under the Ministry’s coordination.

● The above direction is without prejudice to the statutory responsibilities of the respective institutions. Accordingly, all other provisions of existing regulations, guidelines, codes and directives that fall squarely within the express mandates of the relevant agencies under extant laws shall remain fully operational and enforceable, provided they are consistent with the policy direction issued by the Honourable Minister.

● The Ministry shall establish a Joint Technical Coordination Committee comprising representatives of the Nigerian Communications Commission, the National Information Technology Development Agency and the Nigeria Data Protection Commission under the leadership of the Office of the Honourable Minister. The Committee will coordinate technical engagements, undertake broad consultations with industry, civil society, academia and other stakeholders, and develop recommendations for a harmonised national policy and governance framework.

The Ministry reaffirmed that the objective of the harmonisation exercise is not to diminish the statutory mandates of any institution but to ensure that Government speaks with one coherent voice on cross-cutting digital economy issues through a coordinated, predictable and future-ready regulatory framework.

The harmonised framework will clearly delineate institutional responsibilities, eliminate unnecessary regulatory overlap, reduce compliance uncertainty, strengthen investor confidence, promote innovation and ensure that Nigeria’s regulatory architecture supports the country’s ambition to become Africa’s leading digital economy and a globally competitive destination for digital investment.

The Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy remains committed to working collaboratively with all relevant institutions and stakeholders to develop aligned policies that protect citizens, foster innovation, strengthen digital trust and position Nigeria for sustained leadership in the global digital economy.

Signed

Dr. Bosun Tijani



Honourable Minister



Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy