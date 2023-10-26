Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation &Digital Economy Launches 3MTT Learning Community in Partnership with IHS Nigeria

October 23, 2023, Abuja: In support of the recently launched Three Million Technical Talent (3MTT) Initiative, the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy has today announced a groundbreaking three-year partnership with IHS Nigeria to establish the 3MTT Learning Community, a nationwide learning initiative to empower Nigerians with critical digital skills.

This partnership will facilitate the setting up of learning communities in Nigeria’s 36 states and the FCT, and provide opportunities for the 3MTT participants to gather weekly, learn, collaborate and build projects. The establishment of these learning communities will also help facilitate the strengthening of local innovation ecosystems across Nigeria.

Under this partnership, IHS Nigeria will provide financial support and industry expertise to theinitiative and has committed to paying the salaries of the 37 dedicated learning community managers, as well as providing access to a learning platform that will support the 3MTT talent development efforts.

Commenting on the initiative, the HonourableMinister of Communications, Innovations & Digital Economy, Dr. ‘Bosun Tijani said the funding provided by IHS Nigeria is a significant commitment that will further support the Ministry’s efforts to generate a pipeline of technical talent to contribute to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda objectives.

“I am excited to welcome IHS Nigeria as a partner on this initiative,” said the Honourable Minister, Dr. Tijani. “Our journey towards a national digital transformation requires significant collaboration between the public and private sectors, and this is the first in a number of partnerships that we intend tosecure to achieve our goals as outlined in our Strategic Blueprint.”

The 3MTT Learning Community, which will utilizededicated training spaces in each state, aims to support the development of comprehensive digital skills and prepare participants for the current and future needs of a digital workforce. In addition, these communities will provide a dynamic ecosystem that allows participants and community managers toactively engage in knowledge sharing, collaborationand innovation.

Mohamad Darwish, IHS Nigeria’s CEO said, “At IHS Nigeria, we take pride in giving back to the people and communities where we operate. We aredelighted to partner with the Honourable Minister of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy and his Ministry on the 3MTT initiative. We share the Government’s commitment to Nigeria’s economic empowerment and growth, and hope this initiativewill feed into President Bola Tinubu’s agenda on job creation while enhancing technical skills.”

The initiative is aligned with the overall 3MTT programme and has been established as a collaboration between the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy and IHS Nigeria, a strategic partner that will providesupport to the programme. Both parties share a commitment to Nigeria’s economic empowerment and growth.

—ENDS—

About IHS Towers: IHS Towers is one of the largest independent owners, operators, and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count and is one of the largest independent multinational towercos solely focused on emerging markets. The Company has nearly 40,000 towers across its 11 markets, including Brazil, Cameroon, Colombia, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Kuwait, Nigeria, Peru, Rwanda, South Africa and Zambia. For more information, please email: [email protected] or visit: www.ihstowers.com

About the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy: The Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy harnesses the transformative power of digital technology and innovation to diversify and deepen Nigeria’s economy. The Ministry’s mandate is to accelerate the diversification of the economy by enhancing productivity in critical sectors through technological innovation. For more information, please email Osibo Imhoitsike at [email protected]