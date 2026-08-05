Lex Ash Has Been Added To The YNaija Masterlist

Lex Ashimole, popularly known as “Lex Ash,” is a Nigerian photographer, musician, creative director, and visual artist known for his work with celebrities like Ayra Starr, Denola Grey, Basketmouth, and Simi, among many others.

His career in photography began over nine years ago, and the 34-year-old has built a successful career as one of Nigeria’s most respected and influential photographers. In 2021, Lex Ash made his debut as a musician with an EP titled “Truth,” which featured 6 tracks that followed the feel of a memoir. Although the singer and photographer’s musical interest started in his childhood, his career began in photography.

Before the release of his debut EP, Lex tried his hand at song covers, with one of the most notable being “Something Different,” a cover of Adekunle Gold’s song, and until 2021, when he dropped his EP, he was content with his career as a creative director and photographer. He also has a background in branding and design and has worked with brands like Andela and Unilever.

About the YNaija Masterlist

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