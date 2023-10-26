Supreme Court Set To Announce Judgement on Atiku and Obi’s Appeal Today; Tinubu Appoints 9 RECs for INEC | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Tinubu appoints nine RECs for INEC

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Tinubu appoints nine RECs for INEC

President Bola Tinubu has assigned nine new Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to serve a five-year term, respectively, after approval by the Senate.

According to a statement released by Ajuri Ngelale, the president appointed the nine RECs in the exercise of powers bestowed upon him by the Amended 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act 2022.

“President Tinubu expects the new appointees to abide by the highest standards of professional and ethical conduct in the discharge of their duties, following his determination to facilitate the establishment of a new and sustainable standard of transparent, fair, and conflict-free electoral conduct in Nigeria.” the statement reads.

Supreme Court set to announce judgement on Atiku and Obi’s appeal Today

The Supreme Court has announced that it would be giving its judgement concerning the appeal brought towards the Apex Court, following the unsatisfactory ruling by the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

After the PEPC judgement supporting Tinubu’s legitimacy in becoming president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar (PDP) and Peter Obi (LP), the aggrieved presidential candidates, chose to appeal their cases to the Supreme Court.

After hearing the cases brought to the Supreme Court, the seven-member Justices panel led by Justice John Okoro announced that they would give their judgement on October 26 (Thursday).

DSS releases ex-EFCC Chairman Abdulrasheed Bawa

The Department of State Security (DSS) has set the ex-EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, free after holding him in custody for 134 days.

In June 2023, the office of the Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF) announced that a statement signed by the Director of Information, Willie Bassey, revealed that Bawa’s suspension was due to weighty allegations of abuse of office levelled against him.

Tinubu approves ₦18 billion shared to families of fallen Nigerian military officers

President Bola Tinubu has signalled his approval of the ₦18 billion Group Life Assurance benefits, which will be given to the families of fallen Nigerian military officers.

The president publicly announced his approval at the launching of the Emblem Appeal for the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the Council Chamber of the State House in Abuja.

“I have approved the sum of N18bn for the payment of the Group Life Assurance benefits and other entitlements to the families of service members who lost their lives in the line of duty,” he said.

The president said that the country owed a debt of gratitude to its gallant troops who rose to the challenge of securing this great nation.

Nigerian Railways Corporation (NRC) launches e-ticketing for trains

The Nigerian Railway Corporation has announced its launch of e-ticket (electronic ticketing) for the standard gauge network, which will begin next week.

The highly anticipated electronic tickets will bring a surge in efficiency in rail travel in Nigeria.

Fidet Okihira, the Managing Director of NRC, stated that the final testing phase of the e-ticketing platform had reached completion and will go live to a limited number of people before it is released for general use next week.

“E-ticketing is the way to go; it is the way to secure our money and our investments because as you buy your tickets, it goes to the government coffers directly. We have it in Abuja-Kaduna and will also have it in Lagos-Ibadan and Itakpe-Warri. By the end of the month, our passengers should start using it,” he said.