Iyabo Ojo Reveals How She Met Her Man On A Show With Toke Makinwa

On a talk show with Toke Makinwa, Iyabo Ojo, a famous Nollywood actress, activist, and entrepreneur, revealed how she met her husband, Paulo Okoye.

Iyabo Ojo’s love life sparked the internet’s interest as she joined the reality TV series Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOLagos).

In a conversation with Toke Makinwa, the veteran actress stated she was cautious about her interactions with Paulo in the industry.

Like many celebrities in the entertainment industry, Iyabo said she was worried about public perception and what would be said of her if she dated someone in the industry.

“I noticed he knows many of these musicians, and I was like, I do not want anybody in the entertainment industry,” she said.

She confessed to researching Paulo Okoye, checking his marital status with her friends before conceding to a date with the man.

“I told him that I was in a relationship and I was not even interested in dating him, and he asked, why do you not want to date me, and I answered, ‘Because you are a married man,’ and he said ‘I am not married.’ And I just kept asking questions about him, and I asked everybody I know would know him.”