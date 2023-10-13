Our Favourite Fashion Looks from Premier Episode of Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOLagos)

The internet has been abuzz since the announcement of the return of the Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOLagos).

Season two of RHOLagos was released on Showmax on September 29, and starting this fresh season with the previous casts are two new housewives, Faith Morey and Tania Omotayo.

Season two of RHOLagos promises to be bigger and better than the last season as we see the ladies dressed in their most provocative outfits, styled by unique and talented fashion designers.

At the premier episode of the show, we couldn’t help but stare in awe at the styles which these women served.

Therefore, here are our favourite fashion looks from the Real Housewives of Lagos episode 1.