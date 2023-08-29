The Real Housewives of Lagos Returns for Season 2 with Exciting Additions

Get ready for another dose of opulence, drama, and friendships as The Real Housewives of Lagos gears up for its second season. The much-awaited news has been confirmed by Showmax, which recently dropped a teaser for the upcoming season, introducing two new faces to the mix.

The teaser, while revealing glimpses of the new cast members, kept their identities partially concealed, sparking anticipation and speculation among eager fans. The addition of these new members is expected to inject fresh energy and intrigue into the show’s already captivating dynamics.

Following its immensely successful debut season, The Real Housewives of Lagos is all set to continue its winning streak. The first season shattered records with its viewership numbers, claiming the top spot for the most first-day views on Showmax in Nigeria. The show’s impact extended far beyond that, dominating conversations on Twitter (now X) trends not only in Nigeria but also in South Africa and the United Kingdom.

The individual cast members also enjoyed their moments in the spotlight, garnering attention both within Nigeria and beyond. An official Twitter Event and a spotlighted recap on Twitter Space by the Twitter TV account catapulted the show’s reach to a global audience.

The inaugural season featured prominent figures like Laura Ikeji, Carolyna Hutchings, Mariam Timmer, Iyabo Ojo, and fashionistas Chioma Ikokwu and Toyin Lawani-Adebayo. The spin-off from The Real Housewives series franchise became a weekly sensation, captivating viewers with its compelling cast, complicated relationships, dramatic clashes, and unveiled secrets.

The debut season’s gripping finale left fans eagerly awaiting season two. As the countdown to the new season begins, catch up on all the episodes from the first season available on Showmax.

