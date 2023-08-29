Portable is Going on Tour in the US!

Portable, the music sensation renowned for hits like ‘Zazu,’ is all set to embark on an extensive US tour. The tour is scheduled to kick off in September and will continue its captivating journey until March 23, 2024. Concert-goers and fans can anticipate an exhilarating experience as Portable takes the stage across ten vibrant cities in the United States.

The tour’s itinerary includes:

  • New York City
  • Philadelphia
  • Boston
  • Seattle
  • Dallas
  • Houston
  • Atlanta
  • Chicago
  • Los Angeles
  • Minneapolis

Portable achieved widespread acclaim in 2021 with his chart-topping single ‘Zazu,’ featuring collaborations with Olamide and Poco Lee. This success has propelled him to the forefront of the music scene, and now he’s poised to showcase his talents on the international stage.

In recent times, Portable has encountered some controversies, including the withdrawal of his nominations for the 2022 Headies Awards due to code of conduct breaches. Nevertheless, Portable remains steadfast in his mission to share his musical prowess with fans worldwide during the upcoming US tour.

