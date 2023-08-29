Izu Ojukwu’s ’77: The Festac Conspiracy’ Set to Bring Nigeria’s History to the Big Screen

Prepare for an engaging cinematic experience as a new historical drama, “77: The Festac Conspiracy,” is set to hit the screens soon. The film delves into a compelling narrative, following the journey of a disgruntled ex-serviceman who is invited to be part of a movement challenging the political norms of the continent.

Set against the backdrop of the Second World African Festival of Arts and Culture (FESTAC) in 1977, this upcoming movie explores a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s history. FESTAC, a significant event that unfolded from January 15 to February 12, 1977, in Lagos, Nigeria, serves as the pivotal stage for the unfolding drama.

Directed by Izu Ojukwu and scripted by Olisa Eloka for Adonis Production, the film boasts a star-studded ensemble cast. Ramsey Nouah takes on the role of Captain Dewa, while Rita Dominic portrays Suzie. Other notable cast members include Daniel K Daniel as Corporal Obi, Ibinabo Fiberesima as Angelina/Angela, and Soibifaa Dokubo as the leader of the Free Africa Movement.

Known for his previous acclaimed works such as “Amina,” “4.4.44,” and “76,” Izu Ojukwu demonstrates his storytelling prowess once again. “77” intricately navigates the story of Captain Dewa, a young soldier ensnared in the aftermath of an unsuccessful military coup in 1976. The film presents an emotionally charged narrative as Captain Dewa’s pregnant wife, Suzy, rallies to help him prove his innocence.

Although the release date remains undisclosed, the unveiling of the first teaser on August 21, 2023, has generated anticipation among cinephiles. As “77: The Festac Conspiracy” enters post-production, viewers await the opportunity to delve into a chapter of history brimming with intrigue and significance.