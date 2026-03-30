Weekend Recap: Here’s What Happened Over The Weekend 

The weekend was filled with celebrations from the president’s birthday, to movie premieres and quarter of a century in the music industry.

Musician 2Baba celebrates 25 years in the industry

Jos Governor imposes curfew amidst insecurity in the state

Toyin Adewale dismisses rumor of a fire outbreak at her son Mayorkun’s home

Iyabo Ojo hosts star studded premiere for upcoming film

President Tinubu donates personal salaries to wounded and fallen armed forces

Musician 2Baba Celebrates 25 Years In The Industry

Veteran Afrobeat star 2Baba held an event celebrating his 25 years in the industry yesterday. The event was held at EKO hotel and featured appearances from his colleagues in the industry, including 9ice, Tony Tetuila and African China who also graced the stage. 2Baba who began his career as part of a boy band has given Nigerians big hits since the early 2000s, which has secured his place in the hearts of many as one of the biggest Afrobeat artists.

Jos Governor Imposes Curfew Amidst Insecurity In The State

Governor of Jos, Mutfwang has now imposed a 48-hour curfew within Jos-North after the state suffered an attack from bandits claimed the lives of several indigents. The attack occurred during the late hours of Saturday 28th of March, pushing the governor to impose a curfew set to go on till the 1st of April in order to ensure that it was secure before citizens are able to move around freely again.

Toyin Adewale Dismisses Rumor of a Fire Outbreak At Her Son Mayorkun’s Home

Nollywood actress Toyin Adewale took to Instagram to respond to rumors of a fire outbreak at the home of her son, Afrobeats Popstar ‘Mayorkun.’ The actress in an Instagram comment addressed the rumors stating ‘why would you do this? Don’t you verify your news before posting? This is seriously unfair. My family and I will never cry, nor sorrow, nor evil shall befall us IJN. Please… learn to do better,” she wrote.

In a post made by the actress, she also added an appreciation to fans and colleagues who had reached out to her about the rumors.

Iyabo Ojo Hosts Star Studded Premiere For Upcoming Film

Nollywood actress, and producer Iyabo Ojo hosted the premiere for her upcoming movie ‘The Retuen of Arinzo,’ and it was a star studded affair with her colleagues and other industry giants showing up to support the actress.

Nollywood veteran Rita Dominic, Industry giant Mo Abudu, Mercy Aigbe and Funke Akindele who are also cast members of the film, amongst many others trooped in to show support to the actress on her new film.

President Tinubu Donates Personal Salaries To Wounded And Fallen Armed Forces

The President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced in celebration of his 74th birthday that he would be donating all of his personal salaries to fallen and wounded armed forces in the country. The news was shared on the president’s X (Formerly Twitter account) where he also shared that the decision was made to show his commitment to appreciating the efforts of the individuals protecting the country, and to ensure their families are supported.