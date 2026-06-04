YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

Police Arrest Suspect Behind Doctored Tinubu Voice Note

FG Promises Safe Rescue of Abducted Oyo, Borno Pupils

Emeka Ike Says INEC Data Leak Made Him Feel Unsafe for the First Time

Resident Doctors Embark on 3-Day Strike at FMC Abeokuta

You Can’t Pray Away Bad Roads, Bandits — Njoku Tells Christians

Police Arrest Suspect Behind Doctored Tinubu Voice Note

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested a suspect allegedly linked to the creation and circulation of a manipulated audio recording falsely attributed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. According to police authorities, forensic investigations traced the viral voice note to the suspect, who is accused of digitally altering audio content and distributing it online in a manner capable of misleading the public. The police said investigations are continuing to determine whether other individuals were involved in producing and spreading the recording, while warning against the dissemination of false or manipulated digital content that could threaten public order.

FG Promises Safe Rescue of Abducted Oyo, Borno Pupils

The Federal Government has assured Nigerians that the safe return of pupils and teachers abducted in Oyo and Borno states remains a top national priority. Speaking at a national security briefing in Abuja, Minister of Information Mohammed Idris said President Bola Tinubu has directed security agencies to deploy all lawful means, including specialised rescue teams, to secure the victims’ release and bring the perpetrators to justice. The government also reiterated its commitment to defeating terrorism and strengthening security in vulnerable communities through intelligence-led operations and broader security reforms.

Emeka Ike Says INEC Data Leak Made Him Feel Unsafe for the First Time

Veteran Nollywood actor Emeka Ike has expressed concern after his personal details reportedly surfaced in the recent INEC voter data leak, saying the incident left him feeling unsafe for the first time in his public life. Reacting to reports that information from the voter registration database had been accessed and shared online, Ike said the exposure of sensitive personal data raised serious privacy and security concerns for public figures and ordinary citizens alike. He called on authorities to thoroughly investigate the breach, identify those responsible, and strengthen protections around Nigerians’ personal information to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Resident Doctors Embark on 3-Day Strike at FMC Abeokuta

Resident doctors under the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta, have commenced a three-day warning strike over unresolved welfare and security concerns within the hospital. The doctors said the action was triggered by issues including alleged insecurity within the hospital premises, poor working conditions, and failure to address longstanding grievances affecting staff welfare and patient care.

According to the association, the strike will last from June 4 to June 6, 2026, and is intended as a warning to authorities to act urgently on their demands or risk further escalation of industrial action.

You Can’t Pray Away Bad Roads, Bandits — Njoku Tells Christians

Nollywood actress Angela Nwosu Njoku has urged Christians to move beyond solely spiritual responses to Nigeria’s challenges, arguing that prayer alone cannot fix issues like bad roads, insecurity, and economic hardship. She said citizens must combine faith with practical civic action by holding leaders accountable and demanding better governance. Her comments have sparked mixed reactions online, with some agreeing that activism is necessary alongside prayer, while others insisted that spiritual intervention remains central.