Here Is How These 5 Nigerian Content Creators Crossed Into Film, Music or Fashion Without Losing Their Audience

The content creation industry has slowly become a pipeline for creatives to enter the industries of their choice, be it fashion, music, or film. These creators start out their careers as social media influencers, which helps them build an audience and eventually catapults them into a bigger scene.

However, while it is incredible that they get a chance to enter the industry of their choice, the ability of these stars to retain their audience is what leaves us in awe. In this article, we highlight 5 content creators who crossed into a different industry without losing their audience.

Enioluwa

Enioluwa began his career as a beauty and fashion creator, a path he thrived in. Enioluwa first made a move into the film industry in 2018 when he directed a short film titled “Haunting,” but his first notable appearance as an actor was in the 2024 YouTube film “All of Us,” and then a much bigger role in the 2025 film “Oversabi Aunty.” However, Eni’s pivot to the film industry has not shifted his focus from content and fashion creation. He has continued to create content true to his earlier passion while also diversifying into filmmaking and, most recently, music.

Jay On Air

Jay On Air began his career as a radio presenter and TV broadcaster before transitioning to content creation. A path he has continued to follow despite his shift to the film industry in 2025, starting with his appearance in “Reel Love,” followed by a role in the 2026 film “EVI,” where he played a supporting role. Although he has moved into the film industry, Jay has remained a prominent figure in the skit-making industry without losing his audience, a fact that can be attributed to his ability to maintain the comedic persona his audience associates with him. Even now, at a steady pace in his career, Jay has continued to create content that leaves his audience gasping at how humorous he is.

Liquorose

Liquorose is now a reality star and actress, but her career began more than a decade ago in dance. She started her career as part of a popular dance group known for its creative dance videos. After finishing up as the 1st runner-up in season 6 of Big Brother Naija, she made the switch to the film industry, and her audience followed along with her. Although she had made previous appearances in the 2012 comedy TV series “The Johnsons” and a short film titled “Hex,” her most prominent role after her rise to fame was in the 2024 film “Lisabi” and in the 2025 film “Hakeem: Seeking Justice.” However, even while in the Big Brother house, Liquorose remained true to herself, becoming the housemate known for dancing, and even after the show, she retained her artistic flair as a dancer, which endeared her to viewers.

Nasboi

Nasboi is one of the most popular content creators to emerge from Nigeria during the pandemic era. As part of a crew known for making comedic skits, he was, for millions of people, a source of comfort and entertainment. Nasboi, however, did not stop with content creation; he made the bold move to enter the music industry, a decision that also attracted his audience. Nasboi’s original passion before he grew a following as a skit maker was in music; his first track was a 2023 song titled “Lover Boy.” Since his shift to music, Nasboi has been featured by Wande Coal and 2Baba, and now that he is back to content creation, his audience has remained loyal to him, which can be attributed to his continued making of original content whilst releasing music.

Broda Shaggi

Broda Shaggi is a multi-talented creative who began his career as a comedian, a path that eventually garnered him millions of followers. Broda Shaggi’s interest in film began before his content creator career, but that career gave him the platform to enter the music and film industries. He is a two-time Best Actor in a Comedy, Movie or TV Series winner at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards in 2022 and 2023, after getting his first role in the 2018 film “Ghetto Bred,” he went on to feature in big-name films like “The Bling Lagosians,” “Fate of Alakada: The Party Planner” and “King of Thieves” amongst many others. He also released several Extended Playlists (EPs) and singles in 2019 and 2020, including a feature with Zlatan titled “Okoto” and another with Falz in 2022 titled “Cross My Lane.” Even with toeing a career as a singer and actor, Broda Shaggi’s core audience, which he gained as a comedian, has remained loyal to the multi-talented creative, which is to be expected because even in his roles as an actor, he has maintained the comedic flair that got him to his current level of fame.