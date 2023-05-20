Samuel Perry (Broda Shaggi) Takes Home Best Actor in a Comedy Award at AMVCA 2023 #AMVCA9

The AMVCA’s 2023 showcased incredible talent and celebrated the best in the film and television industry. Among the winners, Samuel Perry, popularly known as Broda Shaggi, emerged victorious, bagging the highly acclaimed award for Best Actor in a Comedy.

Broda Shaggi’s comedic skills and unique style have garnered him a massive fan following. His ability to bring humor to the screen is unmatched, and it was this exceptional talent that led to his win at the AMVCA’s 2023.

The category for Best Actor in a Comedy at AMVCA’s 2023 boasted a stellar lineup of nominees, including Adokiye Horsfall (Romeo WJ) for “Inside Life,” Charles Etubiebi for “Just Friends,” Charles Inojie for “City Hustler,” Chinedu Ikedieze for “Aki and PawPaw,” Kunle Idowu for “Unintentional,” Nedu Ani (Nedu Wazobia) for “Inside Life,” Nkem Owoh for “Battle On Buka Street,” Nosa Afolabi for “The Razz Guy,” and Samuel Perry (Broda Shaggi) for both “Inside Life” and “Survivors.”

Broda Shaggi’s portrayal of comedic characters in “Inside Life” and “Survivors” left audiences in fits of laughter. His impeccable timing, humorous delivery, and infectious energy brought life to every scene he graced. His ability to connect with viewers through his performances is what sets him apart.

Winning the Best Actor in a Comedy at AMVCA’s 2023 is a testament to Broda Shaggi’s exceptional talent and dedication to his craft. He continues to entertain and captivate audiences with his unique brand of comedy, leaving a lasting impression wherever he goes.

