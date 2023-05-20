Osas Ighodaro Shines as She Takes Home Best Actress in a Drama Award at the 2023 AMVCA #AMVCA9

Osas Ighodaro – Man of Godwon BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA (MOVIE/TV SERIES) at the AMVCA’s 2023. The highly anticipated African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA’s) took place on a glamorous night in 2023, honoring the best talents in the African film industry. Among the numerous talented nominees, Osas Ighodaro emerged as the shining star, taking home the prestigious award for Best Actress in a Drama category.

The AMVCA’s 2023 saw a fierce competition among some remarkable actresses. The other nominees in the category included Bimbo Ademoye for her outstanding performance in “Anikulapo,” Enado Odigie for her role in “Flawsome,” Immaculata Oko Kasum for her captivating portrayal in “Ile Owo,” Ini Dima-Okojie for her remarkable performance in “Flawsome,” Ini Edo for her powerful presence in “Shanty Town,” Nimo Loveline for her compelling performance in “The Planters Plantation,” Nse Ikpe-Etim for her impactful role in “Shanty Town,” Queen Nwokoye for her brilliant performance in “Strained,” and Scarlet Gomez for her exceptional portrayal in “Wura.”

However, it was Osas Ighodaro’s mesmerizing performance in “Man of God” that captivated the hearts of the viewers and earned her the much-deserved recognition. Osas Ighodaro’s portrayal of her character showcased her exceptional talent, dedication, and ability to bring a character to life. Her impeccable acting skills, combined with her undeniable on-screen presence, left an indelible mark on the audience.

The AMVCA’s have always been a platform to celebrate excellence in the African film industry, and Osas Ighodaro’s win is a testament to her exceptional abilities as an actress. Her award-winning performance not only reflects her talent but also highlights the immense potential of the African film industry to produce world-class productions.