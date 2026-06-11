Alté, Y2K: How The Gen Z Nigerians Are Reshaping The Fashion Industry 

Alté fashion is increasingly a trend in Nigerian fashion today, and Y2K fashion is making a comeback, with a few celebrities at the forefront. Ayra Starr, Ashley Okoli, and Cruel Santino, among others, are leading the wave for the new fashion look, but the most important thing to note is that while fashion trends come and go, these celebrities are intent on keeping Y2K and Alté fashion alive.

Why Are Y2K and Alté Fashion Trending Among Nigerian Fashionistas?

The popularity of these styles means something for this generation of Nigerian youth and creatives. Y2K and alté fashion are trending because:

Creative Expression

At their very core, these two trends represent creative freedom, with bold, colorful, monochrome, and innovative designs that are central to Gen Z and millennial identity. The re-emergence of a trend like Y2K and the surge in popularity of Alté fashion allow these groups of people to bend societal norms around what fashion and gender expressions look like.

Nostalgia and Thrifting

For people who enjoy living in nostalgia and the thrifting experience, Y2K and Alté fashion are a perfect fit. The new-age fashionistas are going back to watch Nollywood films and taking inspiration from low-rise jeans and dramatic accessories, which were once common and are now often found only at thrift stores. For a generation that cares about the environment, Y2K and Alté fashion offer a way to dress in a way that suits their creativity while practicing sustainability.

Global Influence & Creative Hubs

Nigerian creatives are blending these aesthetics with traditional elements (such as Adire or Ankara), creating dynamic local streetwear brands that are now shaping global fashion landscapes.

How Are These Celebrities Keeping Y2K and Alté Fashion Alive?

These celebrities are focused on keeping the fashion world experimentation and unique by making modern twists on Alté and Y2K fashion in these ways:

Creating Modern Twists On Y2K Fashion

Ayra Starr’s work in establishing her status as the face of Y2K fashion for Nigerian artists of her generation has seen her mix looks from pop singers of the 2000s with her own unique modern style. Rather than just wearing vintage, she frequently elevates Y2K aesthetics by pairing them with luxury designer pieces.

Ayra And Ashley Okoli’s Alté Excellence

Ashley Okoli has become the face of Alté fashion in Nigeria, and there’s a reason. The model and creative are never too shy to mix contrasting styles and creative expression. Ayra pushes fashion boundaries by bringing her Nigerian cultural roots into her stylistic choices. The most recent being the singer’s choice to blend a classic gele with a sheer outfit.

Cruel Santino And Rema’s Y2K and Alté Exploration

Cruel Santino and Rema are also helping drive the conversation about Alté excellence and Y2K fashion for men. While Rema’s fashion these days draws inspiration from 90s and early 2000s hip-hop rappers, Cruel Santino leans into out-of-the-box alté fashion that rejects gender stereotypes.

What do we think?

Fashion trends often reflect the creative direction and nature of the generation leading it, and for the current generation of Nigerian youth, creative expression is important. Fashion trends like Alté and Y2K offer room for creativity, color, and out-of-the-box styles, making them unique and appealing to the masses who gravitate towards expressing themselves through their style.