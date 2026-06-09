Ayra Starr Aims To Unite African Female Artists. Why Aren’t The Men Doing This?

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Ayra Starr is currently enjoying the high of her upcoming album titled “Starrgirl,” but the singer is staying true to herself and carrying African female artists along. At a recent event in London, Ayra Starr shared the stage with Tiwa Savage, where the duo performed their hit song “Stamina.” Still, it is not Ayra’s first time serving as a beacon of unity among female African artists.

Ayra’s History of Platforming African Female Artists

Ayra Starr has a long history of performing with or collaborating with other African artists since the beginning of her career, and here are a few examples.

Ayra Starr And Tems

While Tems and Ayra Starr do not have a song together, the two have a notably close relationship that they haven’t kept out of the limelight. Both artists have praised each other in interviews, and in 2024, Tems brought Ayra Starr onstage at her New York concert to perform her hit “Rush.” The singers have also been spotted together at events.

Ayra Starr and Tyla

Before Tyla became known for her viral hit “Water,” Ayra Starr was one of the artists who used her platform to introduce the singer to a diverse audience. In 2021, Ayra brought the South African singer out to perform at Afrochella, and in 2023, the duo released a song together titled “Girl Next Door.” Ayra and Tyla’s friendship did not stop there, as both artists have continued to show each other support years later, once again proving Ayra’s commitment to unity between female African singers.

Ayra Starr And Angelique Kidjo

Legendary African singer and Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo is another artist who has praised Ayra Starr and shared her excitement about meeting her. The two initially met at the 2026 Grammy Awards weekend at the MusiCares Person of the Year event in Los Angeles, and shortly after, Kidjo invited Ayra Starr to the Power Station Recording Studio in New York to record a song. Ayra Starr and Angelique Kidjo have a song together titled “Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back),” a song that bridges the gap between older and younger generations.

Ayra Starr and Tiwa Savage

In her usual fashion, Ayra Starr has also maintained a relationship with afropop goddess Tiwa Savage. The duo has praised each other in interviews, invited each other to perform on their stages, and released two songs together to intensify their respect for each other’s artistry. In 2023, alongside Young Jonn, they released a song titled “Stamina,” and in 2024, they released another collaboration, “Gara.”

Ayra Starr and Tiwa have continued to have wholesome interactions, and with both artists having a history with Mavins and being the only female artists on the label across different generations, it is a thrill for fans who love both artists.

What Ayra Starr’s Actions Mean for Female Artists in Africa

In an industry where female performers are often portrayed as competing with one another, Ayra Starr’s actions create a world of unity. Her ability and intention to remain close to notable names and even up-and-coming artists like Elestee, Moliy, and Bloody Civilian show a strong sense of community.

The precedent being set by Ayra Starr helps to create a more unified front for African artists who are struggling to find community. It also helps in replacing industry competition with sisterhood. By collaborating with, speaking up for, and supporting peers like Tems, Tiwa Savage, and Tyla, she dismantles long-standing male-dominated norms. She creates a supportive ecosystem for women globally.

Why Aren’t the Men in African Music Doing This?

While there is unity among African female artists, the opposite is true for African male artists. From the discord between the Big 3 Nigerian musicians, Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy, to the publicized drama between Burna Boy and Shatta Wale, to the drama between Blaqbonez and Odumodu, and most recently, the social media drama between Seyi Vibez, Zlatan, and Adekunle Gold, the men in the industry are at odds. What could be the reason why?

Ego and Status

The driving force in the discord between male African artists is their egos. The intense desire to be recognized as the “king” of a genre or the continent contributes heavily to territorial disputes between these artists, which is also fueled by fan wars.

National Rivalries

What starts out as a friendly rivalry between entertainment big names can often lead to regional drama. When countries are involved in a dispute between two artists, it becomes more difficult for either side to see reason, which forces them to ride the wave of the conflict.

Market Competition

In most cases, male artists are the top-streaming and most internationally known, which causes friction when another male artist becomes the most notable or most streamed. The artist who occupied the position for a longer time begins to see the new occupant as their opponent.

What This Means For Unity Between Male Artists

African male artists often clash due to intense competition for dominance in a rapidly growing global music market. High-stakes rivalries over chart positions, international recognition, and lucrative brand deals frequently create friction.

Additionally, fragile egos and passionate fan bases often amplify minor disagreements into highly publicized feuds. This reality makes it difficult for new artists to see each other as colleagues; instead, they openly view themselves as competitors. Often, these artists’ marketing teams feed into the narrative that they are at loggerheads to push the artist forward.