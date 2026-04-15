From “Sade” to “Big Fish”: Here’s How Adekunle Gold Mastered Reinvention

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Adekunle Gold has never stayed in one place for too long, and that is exactly why his career still feels fresh. From his breakout moment in 2015 with “Sade,” a highlife-infused cover of One Direction’s “Story of My Life,” to his current status as a global Afrobeats act, Adekunle Gold has built a career on evolution in the Nigerian music scene, and we are here to applaud that effort.

The Transition From Alternative Artist to Afrobeats Powerhouse

Adekunle Gold did not enter the industry chasing trends. He carved out his own lane. His early sound leaned heavily into alternative music with strong Highlife influences. Songs like “Orente” and “Pick Up” positioned him as a lyricist first, an artist more concerned with storytelling and vocals than with club dominance.

But that phase did not define him; it merely introduced him. Over time, Gold’s sound expanded. By the time he made his later projects, like ‘Fuji,’ the shift toward Afrobeats became clearer. Not a departure, but an evolution. He kept the soul of his earlier music while making it more accessible, more rhythmic, and more global.

What we get as a result is an artist who can sit comfortably between genres without losing his Nigerian and ethnic identity.

AG Baby to Big Fish: Branding That Grew With the Music

Adekunle Gold’s evolution is not just sonic; it is personal. From the soft-spoken alternative act “AG Baby” to now the confident “Big Fish,” each phase has come with a shift in how he presents himself. It reflects growth, not just in a career but in self-awareness and maturity.

This kind of branding does not happen by accident. It mirrors the music because as the sound got bolder, so did his persona.

Fashion as a Form of Growth

If there is one place where Adekunle Gold’s evolution in the entertainment industry is impossible to miss, it is fashion. He started with a look deeply rooted in Yoruba culture. Clean cuts, traditional fits, and a strong cultural identity defined his early image.

Then came his experimentation with braids and baggy outfits, which presented a more playful, expressive phase in his life. Adekunle Gold ensured that he enjoyed his youth despite all the lights and cameras.

Now, he seems to have found balance, as his current style is a blend between business casual, streetwear, and cultural elements. It all feels intentional, like someone who understands both where he is coming from and where he is going. The Yoruba influence is still present, but it is now part of a broader, more global aesthetic.

Growing the Audience Without Losing the Core

Adekunle Gold has always had a loyal fan base, but his reach has expanded significantly in recent years. Collaborations with international artists like Khalid and Pharrell Williams, as well as new-generation acts like Mavo, have introduced him to younger listeners while strengthening his international appeal.

But what stands out is how he maintains connection. Whether through live performances or curated experiences like his concert at the National Theatre in Lagos, he has built a relationship with fans that goes beyond the music. It feels intentional, personal, and consistent.

What We Think

Adekunle Gold’s career is what happens when an artist allows themselves to grow in public without losing direction.

Every phase has made sense. Every shift has felt earned; from that viral “Sade” moment to becoming the “Big Fish” in the industry, he has shown that longevity in the industry is not about staying the same. It is about knowing when to evolve and how to do it without losing your core. If his trajectory is anything to go by, it’s that he is not done yet.

Check out his latest single with Olamide, ‘Formation,’ below!