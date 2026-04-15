The Attention Currency: Don Jazzy’s Lesson for African Creators

Creators

Veteran music producer Don Jazzy recently exposed a critical failure point in the African creator economy. Emerging artistsand digital creators continue to treat marketing as a cultural taboo. They rely entirely on a drop-and-pray strategy. This approach guarantees obscurity in a highly saturated market. The era of the elusive artist is dead. Digital consumers process information in seconds.

African creators must stop viewing themselves simply as artists and start operating exactly like early-stage startups. Founders seeking venture capital investment understand that building a brilliant product is only half the equation. A product without robust distribution fails. Founders do not hide their software and hope for organic discovery. They allocate significant capital and effort to customer acquisition. Creators must similarly invest massive resources into aggressive marketing. Launching a track or a video without a promotional engine is equivalent to burning cash without acquiring users. The principles of startup financing apply directly to content creation. Your initial content serves as a minimum viable product designed to capture early adopters.

The digital market operates on an infinite global scroll. You compete for attention against established superstars and algorithmic feeds designed to retain users. Don Jazzy noted that audiences swipe away in mere seconds. Maintaining top-of-mind awareness is an absolute algorithmic necessity. High-frequency posting captures this fragmented attention. Many young creators consider frequent self-promotion to be a sign of desperation. This refusal to push content reveals a fundamental misunderstanding of digital economics. Relying strictly on organic growth provides mere bragging rights rather than a sustainable business model.

Career longevity depends heavily on personal branding. An engaging personality retains the audience captured by an initial viral moment. It transforms casual scrollers into a dedicated user base. Personality functions as equity. It builds a defensible moat around your brand that algorithms cannot easily disrupt. When creators refuse to show their faces or engage with their audience, they surrender their greatest competitive advantage. The mysterious persona worked in the analogue era. The modern digital economy demands accessibility and constant interaction.

Attention remains the primary currency online. The creators who win are those who abandon the myth of pure meritocracy. Talent requires an audience to generate revenue. The reluctance to market stems from a misplaced pride that has no place in a serious enterprise. African creators possess immense cultural capital and creative power. Translating that power into economic reality requires treating self-promotion as a core business function. Building a global presence starts with dominating the immediate feed. If you refuse to market your work aggressively, you will inevitably lose market share to competitors who understand the game. The market rewards visibility over silent brilliance.