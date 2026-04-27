Why Almost Every Nigerian Gen Z With a Laptop is Trying to Land a Remote Job

There has been a significant increase in Nigerian Gen Z leaning towards remote jobs, with more people choosing to move away from the traditional working environment, which has long accounted for a higher percentage of the Nigerian workforce. The rush by Gen Zs towards remote work has us wondering, why is almost every Gen Z with a laptop trying to land a remote job?

The Trouble with 9-5s in the Country

Working in a 9-5 job has become increasingly difficult in Nigeria due to the country’s economic state. What are the factors affecting full-time and in-person job roles?

Cost of Transportation

Due to rising fuel costs in Nigeria, commuting to and from work has become a major burden for full-time workers. Many Gen Zs in traditional 9-5 positions have reported that their transportation costs now account for nearly half of their income. This makes the search for a remote job urgent.

Physical Exhaustion

Another major factor facing the current full-time workforce is the physical exhaustion that comes with showing up to work 5 out of 7 days. For people who rely on public transit, the commute to work would significantly reduce their overall productivity for the day.

Inflexibility

The inflexibility of a traditional 9-5 schedule puts off many young adults. For Gen Z, it is important to have a proper work-life balance, and the inflexibility of the 9-5 schedule is more likely to put a hold on it. As with a remote job, they can work hours that fit their lifestyles, whereas a full-time role would require them to be present at specific hours native to their job. While there are remote 9-5 roles, they are reportedly easier to navigate than a traditional full-time role.

The Factors Affecting Remote Work in Nigeria

While remote work is now becoming a staple for Gen Zs, there are factors affecting this line of work. While it has its positives, there are also hindrances. Here’s what:

Unstable Electricity

Nigeria’s unreliable electricity supply contributes to the frustrations of Nigerian youth working remotely. Remote work requires stable electricity, and at its current state, Nigeria’s electricity is not sustainable for a full-time remote worker.

The Cost of Data

People who work remotely have had to deal with the rising cost of data subscriptions in Nigeria, as well as subscriptions that drain faster than usual. The tariffs have continued to rise, while earning power either remains the same or even decreases. This forces remote workers to spend half of their wages ensuring they have stable, secure Internet access.

Navigating Time Zones

A problem faced by remote workers who work with international companies is the mental stress of navigating different time zones. While remote work offers them flexibility, different time zones can mean they work late into the night to meet their required hours.

The Reason Why Gen Zs Gravitate Towards Remote Roles

There are a number of reasons Gen Zs gravitate towards remote roles, but for many, the most important reasons behind choosing a remote job are the flexibility it affords them, and with the current economy, the ease of working without having transportation costs is an important factor to consider in the hunt for a job.

Not only do remote roles afford them the chance to save money and time, but they also allow them to leverage work experience that is not necessarily tied to a degree. A lot of remote jobs do not require the same level of rigidity in hiring that traditional job in the Nigerian market requires, which makes it all the better for Gen Zs who start working before obtaining their degrees.

What do we think?

While we believe that both remote and traditional job roles in the country have their pros and cons, for a generation like Gen Z that values comfort, remote work is likely to be more appealing. An often-overlooked factor is that the country’s current economic situation requires people to work two jobs to survive, so for Gen Z, being able to manage two jobs from the comfort of their homes is a plus. This makes remote work a much-needed reprieve.