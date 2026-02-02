Respect: Should It Be Earned or Automatically Assigned to Our Elders?

Henessy’s In The Paint partners with Two-Time NBA All-Star Joakim Noah to Mentor Young Players in Africa, Asia, and South America

Few topics spark as much tension in Nigeria today as the conversation around respect. What it meant decades ago, what it looks like now, and who gets to demand it are all being questioned openly, especially by Gen Z and millennials.

For many young Nigerians, respect is no longer something automatically owed based on age alone. Instead, it is something they believe should be mutual. This shift has challenged long-standing beliefs such as “elders know best” and “it takes a village to raise a child,” replacing them with conversations about boundaries, autonomy, and accountability.

When One Tweet Reignited a National Debate

The conversation gained renewed momentum after a viral post on X (formerly Twitter). A user shared a story about asking a 13-year-old to sweep instead of a 50-year-old artisan who had instructed the teenager to fetch a broom for him. What followed was backlash, particularly from the teenager’s mother, and a wave of online reactions.

The incident quickly became symbolic of a larger issue. Many Nigerians debated whether respect should mean unquestioning obedience to older people, or whether it is acceptable to challenge actions that feel unfair or exploitative, regardless of age. For some, the story highlighted declining values. For others, it exposed how outdated systems are being defended in the name of culture.

Respect, But At What Cost?

In recent years, younger Nigerians have grown more vocal about what they see as hypocrisy among older generations. Many argue that respect is often demanded but rarely modeled, especially when elders display entitlement, abuse power, or dismiss younger people’s opinions.

There was a time when enduring disrespect from elders was considered a moral duty. Speaking back was seen as rudeness, not self-defense. Today, that thinking is being challenged. More parents are raising children to speak up, set boundaries, and understand that age does not excuse harmful behavior.

This shift has unsettled many who were raised under stricter norms, but it reflects a growing belief that dignity should not be conditional.

How #EndSARS Changed Everything

A major turning point in this cultural shift was the #EndSARS movement and the election cycles that followed. Many young Nigerians became disillusioned with older generations, who they believed enabled corruption, sold votes, or chose silence over resistance.

During the protests, Gen Z adopted the identity of the “Soro Soke” generation, a call to speak up and refuse intimidation. That mindset has since shaped how young people engage with authority, including family, community leaders, and elders.

Gen Alpha, watching from the sidelines, is growing up in a climate where questioning power is normalized. This has deepened the generational divide, with conservatives viewing the change as disrespect, while young people see it as necessary progress.

Tradition Versus Change

Despite the momentum, it would be inaccurate to say all young Nigerians reject traditional ideas of respect. Many Gen Zs and millennials still uphold the values they were raised with and believe age deserves deference.

What is changing is the absence of blind loyalty to tradition. The idea that respect must be earned, not assumed, is gaining ground, but it exists alongside deeply rooted cultural beliefs. This means the shift away from respectability politics is gradual, uneven, and often contested.

So, Will the Culture Really Change?

The dismantling of Nigeria’s traditional respect culture is not guaranteed, but it is already in motion. Conversations that were once considered taboo are now happening publicly, loudly, and without apology.

While respect tied solely to age may not disappear overnight, younger generations are redefining it on their own terms. They are pushing for a society where character outweighs hierarchy, and where morality is not enforced through fear or silence.

Whether this shift becomes permanent will depend on how Nigeria adapts to a generation that is no longer willing to suffer quietly in the name of culture.