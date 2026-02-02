Weekend Recap: Here’s What You Missed Over The Weekend

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | World Bank Reveals Over 75% of Rural Nigerians Live in Poverty

The media this weekend was filled with Grammy celebrations, Nollywood drama, and controversy over Nigeria’s medical system.

Ayra Starr, Wizkid, Davido and others lost to Tyla at the Grammy Awards

Former “The Voice” contestant and popular TikTok singer loses life over a snakebite

Nollywood giants Funke Akindele and Kunle Afolayan at loggerheads

Fela honoured with a lifetime award at the Grammys

Taiwo Oyedele implores Nigerians to file tax returns by March 31st

Ayra Starr, Wizkid, Davido and others lost to Tyla at the Grammy Awards

The Grammy Awards, held last night after a weekend of festivities, ended in another loss for Nigerian artists, as South African singer Tyla won over the other Afrobeat singers.

The award for the best African performance had nominations for Nigerian artistes Burna Boy, Davido, Omah Lay, Wizkid, and Ayra Starr, all of whom lost to Tyla’s hit song “Push 2 Start.”

This win makes it Tyla’s second Grammy and her second time taking home the award over Nigerian artists at the awards.

Former “The Voice” contestant and popular TikTok singer loses life over a snakebite

A singer popularly known as Nanyah, who was a contestant of “The Voice” Nigeria, has lost her life to what many are terming as negligence and incompetence of the medical system in Nigeria.

The singer who was bitten by a snake in her home reportedly made her way to two hospitals after the snake bite and was rejected at both hospitals due to there being no anti-venoms at both medical facilities, which led to her death.

While the Federal Medical Centre in Abuja has dismissed the claims of a shortage of Anti-venom, many Nigerians have called out the state of the country’s healthcare following the incident.

Nollywood giants Funke Akindele and Kunle Afolayan at loggerheads

The Nollywood scene was filled with tension over the weekend due to a clash between Funke Akindele and the director of ‘Anikulapo,’ Kunle Afolayan.

The actor and director, who at a recent press event for his Netflix show was accused of being shady toward Funke Akindele, later denied the accusations. However, the actress, a recent holder of the ₦2 billion record for the highest-grossing film, took to Instagram to respond to the allegations levelled against her.

Fela honoured with Lifetime Awards at the Grammys

Fela made history as the first African artist to receive an honorary award at the Grammys, with his lifetime achievement award.

The award was received by the singer’s children, who also acknowledged the role the singer played in the platform that Afrobeat continues to enjoy globally.

Taiwo Oyedele impores Nigerians to file tax returns by March 31st

The chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, has implored Nigerians to submit their annual tax returns in line with the requirements of the new tax laws.

The tax president also emphasised the importance of tax law compliance for both employers and individuals.

Taiwo Oyedele shared this information whilst speaking at a webinar organised for HR managers, payroll officers, chief financial officers and tax managers, in partnership with the Joint Revenue Board.