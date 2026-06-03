Here Are The Fashion Designers Behind Some Of The Outfits We Loved At The Ojude Oba Festival 

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The Ojude Oba festival often introduces us to talented fashion designers who create masterpieces from cultural materials. In this article, we list five designers behind our favourite looks at the 2026 Ojude Oba Festival. Which designer is your favourite?

Blackadudu

This designer styled not one but four of our favourite looks from the Ojude Oba Festival. Most notably, Akin Faminu’s and Vector’s looks were regal, colourful, and elegantly tailored, with intricate details. Blackadudu has not only styled numerous celebrities this year but has also made his fashion designer Met Gala debut in 2025; he is a ball of talent.

LolarsFinesse

The talented fashion designer behind the viral look worn by Eniola Badmus at the Ojude Oba festival was LolarsFinesse. The bespoke designer is known for her unique aso-oke looks, a talent she delivered in creating one of our favourite looks from the 2026 Ojude Oba festival.

Shakaratrybe

Known for their luxurious African-designed suits, the Shakara Trybe is where you have most likely seen your favourite celebrity wearing a suit. This fashion designer created the golden look that had us stunned and inspired.

Desile Lagos

Owned by Princess Desile herself, this fashion brand created the yellow look for the princess, which had her sitting atop the list of the best-dressed women at the Ojude Oba festival. The yellow blouse and skirt were a nod to both modern and traditional Yoruba fashion.

Rhobes Official

Rhobes Official dressed a man who has slowly become the face of the Ojude Oba festival in the last 3 years, and we know why. Known for creating bespoke men’s suits, this fashion designer also has a history of designing elegant Aso-Oke attire, as was evident in the outfit worn by Mr Farooq Oreagba.