Top 10 Nigerian Fashion Brands Celebrities Don’t Want You To Know

Nigerian fashion has no shortage of unique, well-curated brands for women. However, in this article we discuss brands changing the Nigerian fashion scene by creating pieces that can be worn at every important event in a woman’s life. These brands cater to every demographic of women in Nigeria and even have the attention of fashionable female celebrities in the country.

Kilentar

Kilentar is a uniquely Nigerian brand, not just because they are Nigerian, but for their use of Nigerian clothing materials like aso oke in crafting the most gorgeous dresses that lean into modern fashion.

Ruks Á La Mode

Ruks Á La Mode is a fashion brand that creates diverse outfits. Sometimes using adire, silk, ankara, and check material to create beautiful designs.

Liv.Eve

Known for their perfectly tailored denim pieces, Liv.Eve is a brand that dolls out gorgeous dresses perfect for all your dates and wedding events.

Stella Yedia

Stella Yedia is a Nigerian slow-fashion brand with a curated niche in fitted, well-tailored dresses and tops. Stella Yedia’s use of traditional beading in their otherwise modern outfits makes them unique and loved.

Malite

Well-known for their viral two-piece set, Malite is a Nigerian clothing brand beloved for their handmade everyday clothing uniquely designed to fit every body type.

Shopriran

Shopriran is a Nigerian-owned slow fashion brand beloved for its use of colourful prints and delicate details to craft beautiful pieces. Shopriran is where you go to shop for simple yet breathtaking dresses.

Hertunba

Known for their use of traditional clothing materials like aso-oke to craft stunning outfits, Hertunba is a brand that goes the extra mile in creating art as fashion.

Melira

Melira is a women’s clothing brand known for its detail-oriented clothing and fairytale-inspired looks. If you are looking for the perfect red carpet look, Melira is your best choice.

Bawsty

Known for dresses tailored for busty women, Bawsty is a Nigerian brand created to cater to busty women who enjoy wearing dresses that are not only comfortable but also sexy and sometimes risqué.

Ciar Official

Known for its sundresses and whimsical prints, Ciar Official is a brand filling a gap for Nigerian women who enjoy wearing colourful, loosely tailored dresses.