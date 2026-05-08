The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

AMVCA 2026: Who Will Go Home With the Best Movie Award?

Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (May 8th – May 10th)

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.

Mortal Kombat II

When Johnny Cage joins other fighters in the ultimate no-holds barred fight to defeat the dark rule of Shao Khan, they are able to defeat the villain and protect the earth.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

The Sheep Detectives

After a sheep herder who loves to read murder stories to his sheep without being aware they understand him is found dead, his sheep decide to solve the murder case themselves.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Segilola: The Villain

This film follows a woman’s obsession with the destruction of a wealthy man. When her actions begin to destroy the peace in the calm village, tensions begin to rise and loyalties change.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Efunroye: The Unicorn

‘Efunroye’ chronicles the life of a powerful 19th century merchant and kingmaker. Her pivotal role in Lagos politics, trade and resistance against the colonial powers made her an important figure in history.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Animal Farm

This film follows the chaos of cows, horses, sheep and other animals who are fighting for equal rights. When a group of pigs seize the farm, they band together to destroy their stronghold.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Billie Eilish- Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour

This live 3D film is a documentary of singer Billie’s Eilish’s tour experience and performances.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

My Dearest Assassin

When a woman’s rare blood type puts a target on her back, she finds protection in the arms of a deadly assassin. As the two fall in love, they fight to survive.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Swapped

A small woodland creature and a majestic bird who are naturally sworn enemies of the valley, find themselves trading places to set off on the adventure of a lifetime.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Glory

After a violent incident breaks a family apart, a renowned boxing coach is forced to face his two sons who are now competing to achieve their Olympic dreams.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

My Royal Nemesis

A Joseon-era villain destined to die opens her eyes and finds herself transported to modern Seoul. When she comes in contact with a ruthless chaebol heir, she grabs the chance to rewrite her fate.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.