8 Lagos Neighborhoods And The Personality Type That Lives In Each One 

Lagos has several neighborhoods that house different personality types, and while all parts of the city can host them, Nigerians often characterize these types based on their living conditions.

In this article, we categorized the personality types of 8 Lagos neighborhoods. What do you think we are missing? Which do you agree with?

Ikoyi

Those who live in Ikoyi are often portrayed as the ‘old money’ Nigerians or the ones with quiet wealth who have been rich all of their lives. They are perceived by many as the people who carry themselves with the most grace and class in the country.

Lekki

People who live in Lekki are seen as enjoying life and are usually the loudest and wealthiest in the country. Often known to make the area they live in their own personality.

Victoria Island

People who live on Victoria Island are known as lovers of the ‘cosmopolitan lifestyle,’ as it is a magnet for people who enjoy luxury living at its finest. The people who live here enjoy the pleasure of a buzzing environment without the stress that comes with it. They can be best described as ‘Ambiverts.’

Yaba

Yaba is located at the intersection between the island and the mainland. The personality types in Yaba are perceived as diverse. While Yaba houses wealthy people, it also houses the majority of the country’s party-goers and people hustling their way out of the country’s difficulties.

Ikeja GRA

Nestled in the heart of Lagos, Ikeja is a busy neighborhood perfect for those who enjoy proximity to the Island, the airport, and the excitement of being on the mainland. People living in Ikeja are either perceived as the middle class in Nigeria or as the rich sibling who likes to avoid spending their own money.

Egbeda

Located in the heart of the mainland, Egbeda is home to all personality types in Lagos. The people who live in this part of the city are considered the life of the party. They are often found at every exciting event, both on the island and on the mainland, as they learned to navigate the chaos of Lagos at an early age.

Iyana Ipaja

Due to Iyana Ipaja’s busy nature, people who live there are perceived as having strict personalities. They are often the right people to go with you for a day of shopping, as they are adept at navigating the chaos in any marketplace in Lagos. They are also resourceful, as you can find a bus going to almost anywhere in Lagos at the Ipaja bus park.

Surulere

Contrary to its name, the people in Surulere are not as ‘peaceful’ as you may think. While Surulere has its share of luxury homes, the people who live in Surulere are perceived as dramatic. If you are thinking of that party-loving friend who would also be down to defend you in a fight, then you are thinking of someone who lives in Surulere.