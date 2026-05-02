Top 10 Affordable Restaurants with Instagram-Worthy Aesthetics

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Lagos has an extensive list of Instagram-worthy, aesthetically pleasing restaurants, but it’s also important to find affordable ones with exciting views. In this article, we list the top 10 Instagram-worthy aesthetic restaurants you can visit.

Have you been to any of these?

Encanto Lagos

This Mexican restaurant, located at 79 Younis Bashorun Street, Victoria Island, is picturesque. With Mexican cuisine meals and an ambiance that gives you the feel of being in Mexico, Encanto is affordable with a ₦25k-₦30k budget.

La Taverna

Located at 48, Balarabe Musa Crescent, Victoria Island. This restaurant not only has spaces where you can take Instagram-worthy, aesthetically pleasing pictures, but it also has an affordable menu with food and drinks worth ₦25k per head.

Rapa Nui

Perfect for a romantic date, Rapa Nui is located at 256 Etim Inyang Crescent, Victoria Island. It is a Polynesian-inspired dining experience with an aesthetically pleasing atmosphere and a budget-friendly price point. A budget of ₦30k would get you good food at Rapa Nui.

Coah Lagos

Located at 19, Lateef Jakande Road, Ikeja, Coah boasts a status as one of the most Instagrammable restaurants on the mainland. Coah offers an intimate setting and an affordable menu priced at around ₦20k-₦40k, depending on your preference.

Nok By Alara

Nok by Alara is a contemporary Pan-African restaurant located at 12A Olugbade Street, on the island. It offers a diverse menu and an ambience that feels unique and authentic. It is the perfect restaurant to add to your list, with a budget of ₦20-₦30k.

Mood Lagos

Much like its name suggests, Mood Lagos sets the perfect mood for creating your Instagram-worthy content. Located at Plot 2/3 Block A10, Admiralty Way, Mood Lagos is an affordable restaurant, and with a budget of ₦25k-₦30k, you could have a great time and a good experience.

TKO Lagos

TKO Lagos is the perfect choice for an Instagram-worthy, aesthetically pleasing restaurant. Located at 20 Babatunde Kuboye Street, TKO is not only gorgeous but also budget-friendly. Perfect for friendship brunches, TKO offers a menu priced at ₦15k-₦40k, depending on your preferences.

Fiora Garden

Located in the heart of Lagos, at 9 Sasegbon Street, Ikeja GRA, Fiora Garden is the perfect spot for an outdoor dining experience or a date night. Fiora has an intercontinental menu with stunning decor, and with a budget of ₦30k-₦40k, you’d have a great time.

Nomaada Lagos

Nomaada Lagos is the perfect example of an Instagram-aesthetics-worthy location. It is located at 4B Musa Yar’adua Street, Victoria Island. Nomaada offers an ambiance that makes you feel as though you are dining in an art gallery, with warm tones and an intimate environment. A budget of ₦ 30k-₦40k would be perfect for an excellent evening at Nomaada.

Ikoko Lagos

Located at 23b Isaac John, Ikeja GRA, Ikoko, offers a well-curated aesthetic. Not only is it Instagram-worthy, but it is also the kind of restaurant you would find in a magazine. Ikoko also offers an exciting, affordable menu of delicious meals priced between ₦25k and ₦40k.