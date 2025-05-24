5 Events That Shaped the Internet This Week

This week came with its own sauce, as there were several occurrences that took place in the entertainment industry, some of which will make you happy, ask questions, and evoke emotions in ways you never expected. Here are some of the events that shaped the internet this week.

D’Prince Reveals Transition to a Vegan Lifestyle

The Nigerian musician D’Prince announced his decision to stay healthy by becoming a vegan. He tweeted criticising the effect of overly processed and chemically-laced food, saying that he believes it causes mental fog, fatigue, and diseases that are toxic to the human body. He has also made several other tweets advising everyone within reach to focus on their health status through their consumption.

His revolutionary stance reveals his decision to stay healthy in the way he knows best – eating whole, healing foods.

Food Vlogger Tspices Announces Engagement

Tosin, a food vlogger popularly known as Tspices, recently announced her engagement as she made a post with a decorated plate that had the question, “Will you marry me?” an engagement ring on her finger and a caption saying “I prayed and the Lord answered…” this got fans excited to share in her joy, as congratulations came in their numbers.

Ruggedman, among Others, Arrested for Theft

Nigerian rapper Michael Ugochukwu, commonly known as Ruggedman, along with other Nigerian artists such as Sunny Nei, Boniface Itodo, Raymod Lasisi, and Zakky Azzay, were arrested by the police on Friday, May 23rd, for the alleged burglary, theft, and trespass of the National Secretariat of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN). As a result of their crimes, they have been dismissed from the union, PMAN.

Yul Edochie and His Wife, Judy, Welcome Their Second Child

Judy, Nigerian actor Yul Edochie’s wife, gave birth to a baby girl named Storm. Judy, being the second wife of Yul, makes her baby, Storm, the 5th child overall in his family. Following the viral video of the couple expressing excitement for the arrival of this child, the couple express their gratitude to God and their supporters worldwide.

Banky W Bagged a Master’s Degree

In a recent post, Banky Wellington, a renowned Nigerian artist, celebrated the successful completion of his master’s degree at Georgetown University, US. He thanked God and everyone who supported him during his academic journey. He further stated that it is time for him to get back to the dance floor, and this has left his fans wondering if he plans on fully assuming a presence in the entertainment industry like in the old times. It also raises questions on whether or not the completion of this program suggests a relocation back to Nigeria with his family – wife and children.