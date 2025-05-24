Top 5 Stories Of The Day | ASUU Threatens Nationwide Strike Over Unmet Demands

ASUU threatens nationwide strike over unmet demands

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

ASUU threatens nationwide strike over unmet demands

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has warned the Federal Government to implement the 2009 FG/ASUU agreement or face a nationwide strike. ASUU President, Dr. Chris Piwuna, issued the warning during a press conference in Abuja on Friday, expressing frustration over the government’s failure to address long-standing issues in the university system.

Piwuna cited nine unresolved concerns, including the stalled renegotiation of the 2009 agreement, withheld salaries from the 2022 strike, and issues with the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS). He said the government’s persistent neglect reflects a lack of commitment to education.

He also criticised the failure to release revitalisation funds and earned academic allowances, noting that promises, such as a ₦150 billion intervention and regularisation of payments by 2026, remain unfulfilled.

FG to sell Emefiele-linked estate to low, middle-income Nigerians

The Federal Government has announced plans to sell a large estate linked to former CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele to low and middle-income earners. The property was recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in December 2024.

Comprising 753 housing units, the estate spans over 150,000 square metres and includes a mix of duplexes and other apartment types. It is reportedly the EFCC’s largest single asset recovery since its establishment in 2003.

Officials say the move aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s directive to make recovered properties available to the public through a transparent process aimed at addressing Nigeria’s housing deficit.

Protesters demand U.S. visa ban on ex-NNPC boss Mele Kyari

A group of professionals and activists under the Young Professionals Forum of Nigeria staged a protest in the U.S. Embassy in Abuja, calling for a visa ban on former NNPC Group CEO, Mele Kyari.

The protesters accused Kyari of financial misconduct, specifically the misappropriation of funds intended for refinery repairs during his tenure.

In a petition submitted to U.S. Ambassador Richard M. Mills Jr., they urged the American government to bar Kyari from entering the country pending the outcome of ongoing investigations.

Naira appreciates at ₦1,580.44/$ in official market

The naira continued its upward trend against the dollar, closing at ₦1,580.44 on Friday in the official forex market, according to data from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

This represents a gain of ₦4.51k or 0.28% from Thursday’s rate of ₦1,584.95. The local currency recorded daily gains throughout the week.

Analysts attribute the naira’s steady performance to improved market confidence and tighter forex management by the CBN.

FG warns airlines: no entry without proper visas or landing cards

Airlines that bring passengers into Nigeria without valid entry visas, landing cards, or exit cards will face stiff penalties, Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has said.

Speaking at a stakeholder forum in Lagos on Friday, the minister stressed that “no foreigner shall be allowed entry into Nigeria without a valid visa,” even as the country rolls out its new e-Visa system to simplify travel.

Tunji-Ojo urged the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority to ensure airlines fully comply with the 2025 Nigeria Visa Policy. He added that the e-Visa will tighten border security while boosting tourism and wider economic growth.