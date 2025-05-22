Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Zulum Accuses Soldiers, Politicians of Collaborating with Boko Haram

Zulum accuses soldiers, politicians of collaborating with Boko Haram

German envoy warns West Africa against relying on Russia for security

Nigeria’s debt servicing jumps 50% in four months

Over 4,900 petrol stations shut down amid price instability

Billboard names Olamide a Global Power Player for 2025

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Zulum accuses soldiers, politicians of collaborating with Boko Haram

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has accused some Nigerian soldiers and politicians of aiding Boko Haram.

Speaking on News Central’s Breakfast Central on Wednesday, Zulum said the insurgents have informants within the armed forces, political circles, and local communities.

“We have informants and collaborators within the Nigerian armed forces, within the politicians, and within the communities,” he said. “We must strengthen our intelligence and deal with them ruthlessly.”

Zulum also criticized corruption in the handling of security contracts, saying, “Let’s remove contractocracy. In six months, we can end this madness.”

German envoy warns West Africa against relying on Russia for security

The German Consul General in Lagos, Mr. Weert Borner, has advised West African leaders not to rely on Russia for peace and security in their countries.

Speaking at an ECOWAS 50th anniversary conference on Tuesday at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Borner expressed concern over some Sahel countries depending on Russia for military support.

He warned that Russia’s involvement was not based on mutual respect or shared interests, but rather a desire to gain power and control over African resources.

Nigeria’s debt servicing jumps 50% in four months

Nigeria spent about $2.01 billion on external debt payments between January and April 2025, a 50% increase from the $1.33 billion spent in the same period in 2024.

This is according to new data from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Debt servicing made up 77.1% of all international payments during the period, rising from 64.5% in early 2024.

Overall, Nigeria’s international payments, which include debt servicing, remittances, and letters of credit, totaled $2.60 billion by April 2025, compared to $2.07 billion a year earlier.

Over 4,900 petrol stations shut down amid price instability

More than 4,900 petrol station owners have closed their businesses, with many independent marketers scaling down operations, according to oil dealers in the downstream sector.

They blame the shutdowns on heavy financial losses caused by unstable petrol prices, particularly from the Dangote Refinery and fuel importers.

The Dangote Refinery, worth $20 billion, has changed its petrol prices six times between January and April 2025. The price started at ₦950 per litre and was later reduced to ₦835.

Billboard names Olamide a Global Power Player for 2025

Nigerian rap star and YBNL label boss, Olamide, has been named one of Billboard’s Global Power Players for 2025.

The honour celebrates his leadership at YBNL Nation, the label behind top artists Asake and Fireboy DML. In 2024, Asake’s album Lungu Boy was named Nigeria’s biggest album by TurnTable Charts, while Fireboy’s Adedamola received wide critical acclaim.