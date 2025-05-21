Efe Irele and Mercy Aigbe star in “My Mother is a Witch,” Coming to Cinemas on May 23

Directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, this movie tells the story of a young fashion editor who returns to Nigeria, her home, after years of living in London, where things quickly get complicated.

It appears as though she was just coming back for a visit, but she soon realises there’s a lot more going on. Childhood memories, buried emotions, and long-held family secrets start surfacing, and she’s forced to face the stories she grew up with, including one big question: Was her mum really a witch, like she believed as a child, or was that just how she tried to make sense of the pain?

The story this movie tells is one that gently unpacks theme s of trauma, silence, and how the past shapes who we become, even when we try to run from it.

The cast is absolutely spot on. Efe Irele not only directs and leads the film but also steps in as executive producer. The movie features other amazing actors/actresses, such as Mercy Aigbe, Timini Egbuson, and Neo Akpofure, who all perform well. Everyone brings something unique, and the chemistry between the characters just feels real.

The film was shot between Benin and London, which totally fits, because the story itself lives between two worlds. That cross-cultural tension comes through.

So, if you’re into emotional dramas with intriguing performances, slow reveals, and suspense, this one’s worth checking out in the cinemas from the 23rd of May.