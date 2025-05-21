Article

Get To Know Qing Madi: A Gen Z Artist Making Waves in the Music Industry

Get To Know Qing Madi: A Gen Z Artist Making Waves in the Music Industry

The Nigerian music industry is populated with talented artists who know their way around entertainment and providing good music. The Gen Z artists are no exception, as they too have hacked the art of entertainment, bringing premium vibes and music to our doorsteps.

Chimamanda Pearl Chukwuma, popularly known as Qing Madi, is a Gen Z Nigerian artist who was born on July 1, 2006. The young artist hails from Delta State and has been making waves since 2022. She started singing in public spaces (church) at the age of 7.

Her songs are a fusion of afrobeat and R&B. She gained widespread recognition after the release of her first single, “See Finish” in 2022. 

Her debut album, Qing Madi, was released in 2023, however, the album consisted of seven track, after which she released many other singles, some of which were the audio for  TikTok trends, such as “Favourite Psycho.”

She didn’t stop there, and went ahead to release another mind-blowing single, “Ole” featuring sensational Nigerian artist Buju AKA “Bnxn.” These sequential releases brought her to the spotlight in a jiffy. 

Aside from her collab with Bnxn, she has collaborated with other artists such as Kizz Daniel, Chloe Bailey (an American RnB artist who featured in the remix of her song – Vision), Mythbeatz, and has appeared on albums such as “Viva La Vida” by Joe Boy, “Son of Chike” by Chike, “When Nobody Is Watching” by Ayox, and so on.

The young artist has a fanbase beyond Nigeria, as she has an active fanbase in Uganda and has organized concerts there in previous times. She has also had the opportunity to perform at events such as the 2025 Headies Award Show, where she was nominated for the best songwriter of the year, the BB Naija finale, and the popular music video platform – A Colors Show, etc.

Not only does her voice serenade her audience, but her stage performances is to look forward to. Qing Madi is a musical force to be reckoned with and is doing numbers in the industry.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija May 20, 2025

Local Food Plugs To Explore In Abuja

Abuja is like the confluence of different tribes in Nigeria and the local meals you’ll find here are not an ...

YNaija May 7, 2025

This is the TikTok Trend Gen Zs Are Obsessed With Right Now

If you’ve been scrolling TikTok lately (and let’s be honest, you have), you’ve probably come across someone giving the camera ...

YNaija May 6, 2025

5 Must-Visit Fun Spots in Port Harcourt You Can’t Miss

Port Harcourt is known for its bustling energy and vibrant nightlife. A treasure trove of unique spots where you can ...

YNaija May 6, 2025

3 Local Food Spots in Lagos You Should Try

If there’s one thing Lagos never runs short of? It’s good food. And it is becoming a hotspot for some ...

YNaija May 1, 2025

5 Must-Visit Spots in Lagos This Week

Lagos is a city bursting with energy, where every corner has a story to tell. Whether you’re a tourist or ...

YNaija April 30, 2025

Here Are the Winners at the 17th Edition of the Headies Award Show

The 2025 Headies Award Show took place on April 27 in Lagos State, welcoming stars across Nigeria and Africa. The ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail