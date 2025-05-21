Get To Know Qing Madi: A Gen Z Artist Making Waves in the Music Industry

The Nigerian music industry is populated with talented artists who know their way around entertainment and providing good music. The Gen Z artists are no exception, as they too have hacked the art of entertainment, bringing premium vibes and music to our doorsteps.

Chimamanda Pearl Chukwuma, popularly known as Qing Madi, is a Gen Z Nigerian artist who was born on July 1, 2006. The young artist hails from Delta State and has been making waves since 2022. She started singing in public spaces (church) at the age of 7.

Her songs are a fusion of afrobeat and R&B. She gained widespread recognition after the release of her first single, “See Finish” in 2022.

Her debut album, Qing Madi, was released in 2023, however, the album consisted of seven track, after which she released many other singles, some of which were the audio for TikTok trends, such as “Favourite Psycho.”

She didn’t stop there, and went ahead to release another mind-blowing single, “Ole” featuring sensational Nigerian artist Buju AKA “Bnxn.” These sequential releases brought her to the spotlight in a jiffy.

Aside from her collab with Bnxn, she has collaborated with other artists such as Kizz Daniel, Chloe Bailey (an American RnB artist who featured in the remix of her song – Vision), Mythbeatz, and has appeared on albums such as “Viva La Vida” by Joe Boy, “Son of Chike” by Chike, “When Nobody Is Watching” by Ayox, and so on.

The young artist has a fanbase beyond Nigeria, as she has an active fanbase in Uganda and has organized concerts there in previous times. She has also had the opportunity to perform at events such as the 2025 Headies Award Show, where she was nominated for the best songwriter of the year, the BB Naija finale, and the popular music video platform – A Colors Show, etc.

Not only does her voice serenade her audience, but her stage performances is to look forward to. Qing Madi is a musical force to be reckoned with and is doing numbers in the industry.