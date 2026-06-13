Weekly Highlights | Here’s What You Missed Over the Week

Democracy Day: Nigerian Public Figures Who Used Their Platform To Speak About The Country And Paid A Price

FIFA forces Haiti to redesign World Cup shirt over historic revolution tribute

Ariana Grande calls out White House over the use of her song in ICE video

Why I keep playing villains in movies—Patience Ozokwor

Falana, Sowore lead Democracy Day protests over hardship and insecurity

Nollywood mourns as veteran actor Kola Oyewo dies at 80

FIFA forces Haiti to redesign World Cup shirt over historic revolution tribute

Haiti has been forced to redesign its 2026 FIFA World Cup kit after FIFA objected to artwork referencing the historic Battle of Vertières.

The governing body raised concerns about silhouettes printed on the shirt’s right hip, inspired by the 1803 battle that helped secure Haiti’s independence. The design referenced revolutionary leader Jean-Jacques Dessalines and a key moment in the struggle that led to the creation of the world’s first free Black republic.

Kit manufacturer Saeta said it worked with FIFA to make the required changes, stressing that the design was meant to honour Haitians contributing to the nation’s future and was not intended as a political statement. The company said FIFA believed some elements could be interpreted differently under its equipment regulations and requested their removal.

Aside from the artwork being removed, Haiti’s blue home kit, white away kit, and red third kit remain unchanged. Saeta said it was proud to be part of a historic moment for Haitian football and wished the team success at the World Cup.

Ariana Grande calls out White House over the use of her song in ICE video

Ariana Grande has criticised the administration of Donald Trump after the White House used her song “Bye” in a social media video promoting immigration enforcement operations.

The controversy began when the official White House account shared a TikTok compilation showing activities by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The video featured Grande’s music, prompting the singer to publicly condemn the administration’s immigration policies, which she described as inhumane. She also demanded that her music no longer be used in government promotional content.

Responding to her criticism, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson defended the administration’s immigration enforcement efforts, arguing that the real harm comes from crimes committed by undocumented migrants. Grande is the latest musician to challenge the use of their music in political or government-related content. Other artists who have publicly objected to similar uses of their work include Beyoncé, Celine Dion, and Rihanna.

Why I keep playing villains in movies—Patience Ozokwor

Veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwor, widely known as Mama G, has revealed that her famous villain roles are intended to expose social problems many people prefer to ignore.

According to the actress, films can serve as a powerful tool to highlight wrongdoing and encourage important conversations. She explained that many of the issues portrayed in movies reflect real-life experiences that often go undiscussed in society.

Ozokwor said she has never been afraid to bring such realities to the screen and expressed pride in the impact of her work. She also thanked fans for their continued support over the years, noting that her memorable Mama G characters remain some of Nollywood’s most recognised and talked-about roles.

Falana, Sowore lead Democracy Day protests over hardship and insecurity

Democracy Day protests took place in both Lagos and Abuja on Friday as activists and concerned citizens demanded urgent action on insecurity, economic hardship, and governance challenges facing the country.

In Lagos, renowned human rights lawyer Femi Falana joined members of the #EndBadGovernance movement and other civil society groups at the Ikeja Underbridge. Protesters carried placards with messages such as “No Democracy Without Security,” “End Insecurity and Kidnapping,” and “Free All Abducted Children, Teachers, and Farmers,” calling on the government to address worsening insecurity and economic difficulties.

Similarly, in Abuja, human rights activist and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore led a protest organised by the Take It Back Movement and other groups. Demonstrators called for better governance, greater accountability, economic reforms, and stronger protection of citizens, using the Democracy Day celebration to highlight growing concerns about the state of the nation.

Nollywood mourns as veteran actor Kola Oyewo dies at 80

The Nigerian entertainment industry is mourning the loss of veteran actor, dramatist, filmmaker, and scholar Kola Oyewo, who has died at the age of 80.

The news was announced on Instagram by fellow actor Kunle Afod on Friday. Paying tribute to the late star, Afod described him as a true legend whose talent, memorable performances, and contributions to Nigerian theatre and film would never be forgotten.

Oyewo enjoyed a long and distinguished career, earning respect for his work on stage and screen while also contributing to the development of theatre arts in Nigeria. Colleagues and fans have continued to celebrate his legacy, noting the impact he made on generations of actors and filmmakers.

Just months before his death, the veteran actor spoke openly about his battle with prostate enlargement. He explained that the illness had reduced his ability to take on demanding roles, although he expressed gratitude for his recovery and the opportunity to continue working in a limited capacity. His passing marks the end of an era in Nigerian theatre and cinema.