The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

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Weekly Highlights | Here’s What You Missed Over the Week

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.

Disclosure Day

When a meteorologist and a cybersecurity expert find themselves at the center of a movement to expose the government’s cover up of extraterrestrial secrets, they must find their way out of it.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

The Furious

A father becomes the weapon needed to fight against ruthless killers when his daughter is kidnapped by a criminal network.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Kalakiri

When a pro-democracy activist goes missing just ahead of a presidential nomination, it is discovered that he has been detained in Kalakiri, a remote island prison.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Ìwé Àlà

A tailor with a shaky reputation returns to his alienated family to save his reputation when his staff abandon him just before the Ojude Oba festival.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Scary Movie

Over two decades after outrunning a blood-thirsty masked killer, a group of friends find themselves at the mercy of another masked killer.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

On Different Grounds

A divorced couple who reunite at the wedding of their daughter are forced to unravel deep-seated emotions and long-buried tensions. They have to learn to navigate these emotions without ruining their daughter’s wedding.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Song Sung Blue

Two down-on-their-luck performers decide to form a Neil Diamond tribute band to prove to themselves it’s never too late to follow your dreams or find love.

Although released in cinemas in 2025, it is now available for streaming on Netflix.

The Polygamist

This series follows the life of a wealthy, self-made CEO whose perfectly curated empire unravels when his wife discovers his web of lies.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Maternal Instinct

Set in a small town in east Texas, a wealthy heiress falls in love with a local hog tapper, and what seems like a perfect relationship from the outside becomes the scene for an unthinkable and terrifying crime.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Every Year After

Two lifelong best friends decide to explore the possibility of your first love being your soul mate, a decision that has the potential to crush or save them.

It is available for streaming on prime video.