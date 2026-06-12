YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

Elon Musk Becomes World’s First Trillionaire

Makinde Says Abducted Oyo Students and Teachers Still Being Held Within National Park

Premier League to Relax Hair-Pulling Rule After VAR Controversy

Yul Edochie Says Life Is Designed to Be Tough for Men

Peter Okoye Tells Fans: “Nobody Like Me, Stop the Comparisons”

Elon Musk Becomes World’s First Trillionaire

Elon Musk has become the first person in history to achieve a net worth exceeding $1 trillion, according to the latest global wealth estimates. The milestone was driven primarily by surging valuations of his companies, including Tesla, SpaceX, and other ventures in artificial intelligence, robotics, and infrastructure. Analysts said continued investor optimism, rapid growth in space-related businesses, and expanding AI investments contributed significantly to the unprecedented increase in his fortune. The achievement places Musk far ahead of other billionaires and marks the first time an individual’s estimated wealth has crossed the trillion-dollar threshold.

Makinde Says Abducted Oyo Students and Teachers Still Being Held Within National Park

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has disclosed that the pupils and teachers abducted from a school in Oyo State are believed to still be within the boundaries of a national park, where security forces have concentrated ongoing rescue efforts. The governor said intelligence reports indicate that the victims remain alive and are being held by their captors in a forested area, adding that security agencies are carefully coordinating operations to secure their release without endangering their lives. Makinde assured families of the abductees that the state and federal governments are working closely with the military, police, and other security agencies to bring the victims home safely while intensifying pressure on the kidnappers.

Premier League to Relax Hair-Pulling Rule After VAR Controversy

The Premier League is set to revise its disciplinary guidelines on hair-pulling incidents following criticism of several VAR decisions that resulted in red cards and lengthy suspensions. Under the proposed change, referees will be given greater discretion to assess the severity and intent of hair-pulling offences rather than treating every incident as automatic violent conduct. League officials said the review was prompted by concerns from clubs, players, and referees that the current interpretation can produce disproportionate punishments for minor or accidental contact. The updated guidance is expected to be discussed before the start of the 2026/27 season.

Yul Edochie Says Life Is Designed to Be Tough for Men

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has argued that men face unique pressures and responsibilities in society, stating that “life is designed to be tough for men.” In a social media post, he said men are often expected to endure hardship, solve problems, provide for their families, and remain strong even during difficult circumstances. Edochie encouraged men to embrace resilience, self-discipline, and hard work rather than expecting life to be easy, maintaining that overcoming challenges is part of what shapes character and success. His comments have sparked debate online, with supporters agreeing that men face significant societal expectations, while critics argue that hardship is not exclusive to any gender.

Peter Okoye Tells Fans: “Nobody Like Me, Stop the Comparisons”

Singer Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, has urged fans to stop comparing him with his twin brother and former P-Square partner, Paul Okoye, insisting that he wants to be appreciated for his individual achievements and solo career. Speaking during an interview, Peter said he is focused on his own journey and does not want to be constantly measured against anyone else, declaring that “there is no one like me.” He also maintained that the P-Square reunion affected the momentum of his solo career and called on fans to respect the brothers’ decision to pursue separate paths rather than continuing to push comparisons or reunion narratives.