“Fame Was Never the Goal. Legacy Was.” — Morenike Molehin

Question 1: Hi Renny, a lot of people know you as a businesswoman, but beyond Oak & Teak, which is your business, you’ve also built communities around mentorship, faith, and personal growth through ‘Grow With Renny.’ How do you balance building a successful brand while still remaining deeply people-focused?

Answer 1:

The first thing I would say is structure. I know it might sound cliché, but the truth is that sustaining success in anything often requires doing the unglamorous, repetitive work consistently. Consistency is the real game changer.

So before I start anything, a new business, an NGO, or an initiative, I’m already thinking about the people who are going to help me build it. Structure begins with people.

I’m a people person at my core, and I can meet someone today, have a 30-minute or an hour-long conversation, and it feels like we’ve known each other for years. And because I genuinely love people, I’m also able to trust them. But I’m intentional about it. Within the first few minutes of meeting someone, I’m quietly discerning: is this person safe to have in my corner? Does their energy align with my vision? That discernment happens whether I’m considering someone for a business role or a close association. I take my time, build the trust, and when I’m confident, I extend the invitation.

Over the last 13 years, I’ve built my business to a point where it can run without me. I could step away for three, six, even nine months, and things would hold. That’s intentional. It frees me up to pursue other things without everything falling apart in my absence. The same applies to my Grow with Renny initiative; there’s a capable programmes director, a strong alumni executive, and people who genuinely carry the vision. When an idea comes to me, I pass it on. It moves without me having to be in every room.

Even at home, I’m blessed to have someone who has managed our household for about 12 to 13 years now. After that long, she already understands how we want things to run. That’s the structure working quietly in the background.

And that’s the point: structure isn’t just for business. It belongs in every area of life, including rest, play, and personal time. I’ll admit, I wasn’t always this way. Growing up, I wasn’t naturally inclined toward planning. But adulthood taught me that structure is what gives you sanity and, more importantly, multiplies your time.

We all have the same 24 hours. But if I have 10 to 20 capable people around me, each bringing their own 24 hours to the table, that’s an extraordinary multiplier. My head of operations adds their time. My programmes director adds theirs. Suddenly, what looks like one person doing a lot is actually a well-structured team operating in sync.

That’s the secret, really. It’s not magic. It’s just the power of structure.

Question 2: There’s a calm confidence people associate with you. What helped you become comfortable taking up space as a content creator in this age and year?

Answer 2: Content creation wasn’t something I set out to do intentionally, at least not in the way people think about it today. When I started my business about 13 to 14 years ago, the landscape was completely different. Instagram had barely existed for two years when I joined. There weren’t many content creators yet. The word itself wasn’t really in circulation the way it is now.

What drove me to social media was pure business sense. I used to watch a lot of YouTube videos of interior designers abroad, and one thing that struck me was how they talked about the old way of doing things. Before social media, they would photograph their work, compile it into physical portfolios, and carry those portfolios from one client meeting to the next, one networking event to the next. It worked, but it was painfully limiting.

When I discovered Instagram, something clicked. I was already familiar with Facebook, so the concept wasn’t entirely new to me, but Instagram felt more intuitive, more visual, more suited to what I did. I thought, why carry a portfolio around when I can post my work and have someone in Abuja, Ibadan, London, or New York see it at the same moment? From Victoria Island to Shomolu, from Ikeja to wherever, I could be visible everywhere at once. That realization is what started everything. Instagram became a business tool before it became anything else for me.

I used it that way for about five years, consistently posting for the business, and it worked. Then one day it hit me; I had been so focused on the business page that I had completely neglected my personal brand. The two can coexist, but they need separate attention. My business page had grown to around 50,000 followers, and my personal page had fewer than 5,000. So I made a decision: delegate the business content to someone capable, and turn my focus toward building my personal brand. That’s when things shifted, and that’s how I’ve grown to where I am today.

One thing I’ve always been firm about is that who you see online is exactly who I am in real life, no performance, no curated personality. A former employee of mine, Modupe, once told me that a friend of hers had asked whether I was really as warm and kind offline as I appeared online. Modupe’s response was that I was actually even sweeter in person. When I heard that, it genuinely touched me, not because I needed the validation, but because it confirmed something I work hard to protect: authenticity.

We’ve all seen it: people who are warm and polished in public but completely different behind closed doors. Rude, arrogant, dismissive. I don’t have the energy for that kind of duality, and honestly, I wouldn’t last ten minutes trying. I’d end up sitting on the floor laughing at myself for even attempting it.

What I’ve come to understand is that you can be calm and still be powerful. You can be kind and still have boundaries. You can smile and still say no. I don’t have to raise my voice or harden my edges for people to know where I stand. I don’t take nonsense, but I’ve learned that you can hold that line with grace.

Question 3: Your audience connects with you beyond business because your content is relatable. How do you protect authenticity in a world where social media can easily become performance?

Answer 3: I think this ties back to something I mentioned earlier, and it really comes down to one thing I’m genuinely grateful for: I’ve always been true to myself. Online, offline, and in any room.

I understand the temptation that comes with social media. When you’re trying to grow, to gain followers, to stay relevant, you might feel pressured to do things that aren’t really you. But I’ve watched that backfire enough times to know better. People can sense inauthenticity from a distance. You can’t package a false version of yourself and expect it to hold; audiences today are tired of the perfectly curated life. They want real. They want to see themselves reflected in the people they follow, to feel a genuine connection. That shift is real, and I think it rewards those who show up honestly.

So when my office team sends me content inspiration, because yes, sometimes I’ll ask for ideas when I’m not sure what to post, I go through everything they suggest, and my first question is always: is this me? If the answer is no, I don’t care how viral it could go. I’m not doing it. There’s no point putting something out that people will see straight through. Everything I’ve posted, I’m proud of. It reflects who I actually am.

Now, the other side of this is that I like to have fun, genuinely, not performatively. My schedule is full, so I’m intentional about building in enjoyment. That energy carries into my content. On days when I’m not doing paid brand work, anything I post is something I’m actually excited about. I never want my page to feel like a job to the people watching it, because most of the time, I don’t like it to feel like one to me either.

There’s too much to me to be contained in one box. I love to travel. I’m a wife and a mother. I’m a mentor. I love fashion, fitness, people, and growth. My personal page exists precisely so I don’t have to choose. The business page has its lane, interior design, and everything within that world. But my personal brand is mine to fill however I see fit.

And I think that’s a message worth sharing more broadly: give yourself permission to reinvent yourself. We grew up being asked what we wanted to be, and somewhere along the way, we started to believe that whatever we studied or started with was all we were allowed to become. But that’s simply not true. You can finish a four-year degree at 22 and still have several decades ahead of you to explore something completely new. People go back to school at 50 or 60 to study a new course. People pivot careers at 40. Life keeps offering you chances to begin again if you’re willing to take them.

For me, I could wake up tomorrow and decide I want to act, and maybe that’s the next thing I explore. Will I succeed? I genuinely don’t know. But the courage to go after it is exactly how I ended up in interior design in the first place. So if there’s one thing anyone should take from this, it’s that reinvention is not a detour. It’s part of the journey.

Question 4: You’ve grown from being known for interiors to becoming a voice people look to for lifestyle, growth, and personal development. Did you always envision yourself becoming a public figure beyond your business? We want the tea…

Answer 4: Honestly, every time I get asked a question like this, it catches me off guard a little and not because I lack confidence or don’t know where I stand. It’s actually the opposite. It’s because I’m so grounded in who I am that I don’t lead with any of it. I’m aware that I have a large following and that the work has put me on the map, but at my core, I’m still just me.

When I was starting out, fame was never the goal. Going viral was never the plan. What got me here was simply showing up consistently every day and doing the work. Those daily habits, unglamorous, repetitive, easy to overlook, quietly accumulated into something. Once you begin living a life of genuine impact, visibility becomes a natural byproduct. You don’t have to chase it. People notice when something real is happening.

And that’s really the question worth asking: why are you doing this? What is the impact you’re trying to have? Who are you trying to serve? For me, the answers to those questions have always been the compass.

When I started Oak and Teak, I made a simple prayer: God, let this be successful. Not just successful for now, but the kind of business I can pass on to my children, and their children, and generations beyond that. Long after I’m gone. As long as Jesus tarries. And looking at how far it has grown, it has already exceeded what I once imagined. That alone is enough to be grateful for.

The same spirit drives my personal brand. Everything I do, I want my children and grandchildren to look back and thank God for the life I lived. The Bible says a good man leaves an inheritance for his children’s children, and I believe that deeply. There are names in this world that, when spoken, open doors instantly for the people who carry them. And there are names that do the opposite. What I’m building, at its root, is a name worth inheriting.

So any recognition, any influence, any platform that comes my way, I see it the way you’d see dividends on an investment. You put your money into stocks not for the dividends themselves but because you believed in what you were building. The dividends come as a result of the investment, not the other way around. That’s exactly how I see visibility and fame. It’s a return on something much deeper, an investment in myself first, because I invest heavily in my own growth, and then from that place, an investment in the lives of others.

Question 5: If you could sit down with the younger Morenike, who was just starting out, what would you warn her about, and what would you thank her for?

Answer 5: If there’s one thing I want to thank my younger self for, it’s the decision to make the right decisions. I know that might sound circular, but hear me out. Every single day, we face a fork in the road, the right choice or the wrong one. And what has carried me consistently is choosing well. Not always on my own strength, but with the help of God and the wisdom of good counsel.

From early on, I surrounded myself with great mentors and role models, people I was never too proud to go and ask for help. And that’s something worth saying out loud, because when you’re 18 or 19, you feel like you’ve arrived or you’re an adult now, you can figure things out, you don’t need anyone’s input. But that kind of thinking can cost you. Seeking counsel isn’t about asking for permission; it’s about weighing your options, stress-testing your thinking, and making sure you’re not operating in a blind spot. Even just five minutes before this conversation, I had made a decision about something at the office and still paused to ask two of my team members what they thought. Not because I hadn’t made up my mind, but because no one has it all figured out. The Bible says in the multitude of counsel there is safety, and I’ve lived by that.

My mother was a huge part of this for me. I intentionally made her my best friend. I remember my first heartbreak. I was about 17 or 18, and instead of sitting with it alone or letting it quietly erode my confidence, I went to her. She met me right where I was, commiserated, made me laugh, and helped me see through it. If I hadn’t had her in that moment, who knows where that pain might have taken me. It sounds small, but those early moments of choosing to lean on the right people rather than carry things alone shape you more than you realise.

Now, as for what I’d warn her about, that’s a genuinely tough one, because I’m not someone who dwells in regret. When challenges come, my instinct is to ask what I can learn from them and keep moving. But if I’m honest, there is one thing: I wish I had started investing financially much earlier.

I began taking financial investment seriously maybe six or seven years ago. I could have started in my early twenties, even with very little. It’s not about the amount; it’s about the habit, the mindset, the compound effect of starting early. I invested in my personal development from my twenties, and I am absolutely seeing those returns today. On the financial side, I came in later than I should have. I’ve made the corrections, I’m on the right track now, and I’m not carrying any guilt about it. But if my younger self is listening, I would tell her to just start!

Question 6: Two Truths & A Lie

Share two truths and one lie about yourself, and let us (and our audience) try to guess which one isn’t true.

Answer: The lie is, My best colour is green.