The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicked off on the 11th of June, and Mexico took the lead in the opening match against South Africa, and all of Africa is rejoicing. South Africa’s standing with other African countries has been shaky for a long time, but more so since 2026, with the increased reports of xenophobia faced by other Africans in the country.

How Did South Africa’s Xenophobia Affect Africa’s Reaction To Their Loss?

South Africa began deporting African migrants from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and more in an increased display of xenophobia that has cost the lives of citizens of these countries. Prior to the beginning of the FIFA World Cup, Africans decided on solidarity with the Mexican fans and their players in retaliation for South Africa’s history of xenophobic violence. Instead of receiving pan-African solidarity following their 2-0 opening-match loss to FIFA co-host Mexico, South Africa faced widespread backlash across the continent.

How Africans Took Away Pan-Africanism Support From South Africa

Historically, African countries have accorded each other support and respect during World Cup games, often uniting to support African teams, but this year, the reaction from Africans looked different. Here’s how:

Reversal of Pan-African Support

African nations have always united to support fellow African teams on the global stage. However, xenophobia broke this unwritten code; instead, Africans chose to don Mexican sport jerseys, with fans openly celebrating South Africa’s downfall as a consequence of their domestic hostility toward foreigners. Support from Africans for Mexico transcended social media posts, extending to in-person celebrations and to others traveling to Mexico to show solidarity.

Social Media Boycotts

Before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, prominent political and cultural figures across West and East Africa explicitly urged their citizens to either show support for rival nations such as Mexico or boycott South Africa’s matches entirely. The sentiment was that a nation that mistreats African migrants should not receive pan-African sporting backing.

Why Are Nigerians Happy That South Africans Lost Their Game With Mexico?

Nigerians may not be playing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but the country is in jubilation over South Africa’s defeat. Among the African countries and citizens who have faced South Africa’s xenophobic attacks, Nigeria has received the brunt of the attacks, from the deportation of Nigerian migrants, even those with legal papers, to the murder of Nigerian citizens by South Africans and social media attacks from the country.

Nigerians view the anti-migrant sentiment and hostility directed at their citizens in South Africa as deeply unfair, especially given Nigeria’s historical support for South Africa during the struggle against apartheid.

What do we think?

South African citizens fighting back against the excitement of Africans about their loss have argued that sports and politics should not be intertwined, but due to the hostility that these countries have endured from South Africa in the last year and the loss of life, it was to be expected that Africans would choose to take their support elsewhere. Mexicans have also expressed surprise and gratitude at the support shown towards them by Africans.