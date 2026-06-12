Democracy Day: Nigerian Public Figures Who Used Their Platform To Speak About The Country And Paid A Price

Democracy Day in Nigeria is a national public holiday celebrating the restoration of democracy after years of military rule. Until 2018, the day had been celebrated on the 29th of May, but was moved to the 12th of June to honor the historic 1993 presidential election and the struggle for democratic rule.

In honor of this historic moment in Nigerian history, we list 7 public figures, both dead and alive, who have used their platforms to fight for Nigerians’ freedom and rights, even in the face of oppression and backlash.

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti is known for her movement against the Abeokuta government during her time as the leader of the Abeokuta Women’s Union. She was arrested for refusing to pay an unjust, gender-differentiated tax imposed on women by the colonial administration and the local ruler (the Alake of Egbaland). Her history as an activist and lobbyist for social justice is said to have inspired her son, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, who is also notable for his activism.

Charly Boy

Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, is a veteran singer and entertainer in Nigeria with a documented history of activism. The entertainer has spent years advocating for social justice and anti-corruption in Nigeria, a choice that caused him to be tear-gassed, tortured, and detained by the Nigerian police and military for daring to stand up for the citizens of the country.

Mr Macaroni

Debo Adebayo, who is known by the public as Mr Macaroni, is a skit maker, actor, and comedian. He is notable for standing up against the country’s government, most notably during the #EndSars protests, where he was one of the faces leading them. During one of the protests, he was arrested by the police and assaulted in custody. He has simultaneously faced harassment from the government for months after the protests.

Ken Saro-Wiwa

Ken Saro-Wiwa is a legendary Nigerian writer, television producer, and activist who used his platform to speak out against the marginalisation and environmental degradation occurring in Delta State. Due to his insistence and his loud activism, he was executed by the military government in 1995.

Falz

Folarin Falana, professionally known as Falz, is a Nigerian singer, lawyer, and activist. Aside from being notable for his rhymes and lyrics, Falz is one of the most outspoken Afrobeat singers of his generation, using his music and platform to speak out against the oppression Nigerians face from the government. He is known for speaking against police brutality and bad governance, especially during the #EndSars protests, which made him a target of harassment from the Nigerian police and military.

Fela Anikulapo-Kuti

Fela Anikulapo-Kuti is known as Nigeria’s greatest singer, but beyond that, he was an activist influenced by his mother. The singer often used his music and his musical platform to protest against the government, which landed him in prison over 100 times. His music criticised the government, corruption, elitism, and military rule in Nigeria, making him an easy target for the people in power at the time.

DJ Switch

Nigerian disc jockey (DJ), born Obiabuju Catherine Udeh and professionally known as DJ Switch, is one of the most influential figures from the 2020 #EndSars protests in Nigeria. The DJ who had been at the forefront of the protests advocating for the country became a target of the government after she made a live video on her Instagram that detailed the horrific events of 20-10-20, which forced her to run to safety in fear of being arrested and harassed by the government.