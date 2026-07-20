Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Spain Makes Football History With Men’s and Women’s World Cup Wins

7 Nollywood Crew Members Behind Your Favourite Movies Who Deserve As Much Fame As The Actors

Spain makes football history with men’s and women’s World Cup wins

Speed Darlington questions relocation plans of Nigerians in their 50s

Fuel marketers stop purchasing Dangote fuel due to pricing uncertainty

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey breaks Box Office records

Portable declares Nigerian artists hoping for a Grammy must feature him

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Spain makes football history with men’s and women’s World Cup wins

Spain has become the first country to hold both the FIFA Men’s and Women’s World Cup titles simultaneously. The historic feat followed their 1-0 victory over Argentina in the 2026 men’s World Cup final.

FIFA celebrated the achievement on its official X account, describing Spain as history makers. The men’s triumph came three years after Spain’s women defeated England 1-0 to win the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The 2026 success also gave Spain their second men’s World Cup title, adding to their 2010 triumph and underlining the country’s dominance in international football.

Speed Darlington questions relocation plans of Nigerians in their 50s

Nigerian-British rapper Speed Darlington has shared his views on older Nigerians relocating abroad, arguing that people in their 50s should think carefully before making such a move.

In a video circulating online, the rapper questioned what individuals in that age group hope to achieve overseas, suggesting that the years needed to build a new life and career may make the effort less rewarding.

According to him, relocation is better suited to younger people, particularly those in their 20s, who have more time to establish themselves and benefit from the opportunities available abroad.

Fuel marketers stop purchasing Dangote fuel due to pricing uncertainty

Petroleum marketers have suspended large-scale fuel loading from the Dangote Petroleum Refinery as they await clarity on the company’s new pricing system and reports of fuel sales in dollars. However, the refinery denied claims that loading had stopped, insisting operations were continuing.

Marketers said they were avoiding bulk purchases because of uncertainty over petrol prices and the expected arrival of imported fuel with unclear pricing.

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) said traders were taking a cautious approach to avoid buying expensive stock that could quickly lose value if fuel prices fall.

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey breaks Box Office records

Christopher Nolan’s latest film, The Odyssey, has enjoyed a massive opening weekend, earning about 264 million dollars worldwide. The fantasy epic made 124.5 million dollars in North America and 139.6 million dollars internationally, marking the director’s biggest debut since The Dark Knight Rises.

The film has also been widely praised by critics, with many calling it Nolan’s best work since Oppenheimer. Its strong reviews and box office performance have made it one of the year’s biggest releases.

Produced on a budget of 250 million dollars, The Odyssey has already surpassed its production cost, with Universal expected to recover its marketing expenses quickly.

Portable declares Nigerian artists hoping for a Grammy must feature him

Controversial singer Portable has claimed that Nigerian artistes must collaborate with him if they want to win or be nominated for a Grammy Award. Speaking on Rubbin’ Minds, he described himself as the “new-born Fela” and said his style makes him stand out.

The singer also said he had used his music career to help promote celebrity boxing in Nigeria, claiming no boxer in the country had earned more than he has.

Portable is set to face actor Charles Okocha in a celebrity boxing rematch titled Unfinished Business, which will take place at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Lagos.