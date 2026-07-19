Step-By-Step Guide On How To Register For Your PVC On A Weekend

As the 2027 presidential elections draw closer, the deadline (July 26th) for registering people who need to get their PVCs draws closer. The PVC is the personal voter’s card that allows Nigerian citizens over 18 to vote for their candidate of choice in Nigerian elections. If you haven’t registered for your PVC, this is a step-by-step guide on how to register for your PVC this weekend.

Ensure That You Are Eligible To Vote

The personal voter’s card can only be given to Nigerian citizens who are eligible to vote. As you will be required to fill in your personal details in the registration process, it is important to confirm that you have reached the correct age necessary to receive your voter’s card (18).

Pre-Register Online

To ensure a smooth process, you are required to register online via the INEC PVC portal. The online registration system allows voters to submit their enrolment information, which will eventually be accessible at the physical registration centre in their LGAs, where it will be used to complete the applicant’s registration.

How To Register Online

This is a step-by-step guide to using the online registration before the physical process.

Access The Portal

The prospective voter is expected to access the online voting registration portal and create an account for themselves, using their computer or mobile device. A confirmation verification email will be sent to the prospective voter upon completion of the online voting registration.

Select A Date For The Physical Completion

After registering online, a prospective voter is expected to choose an appointment date to go to their designated physical registration centre, where they will complete their registration.

Slip Generation

An applicant who has registered and selected their date is required to generate a slip to then be presented at the registration centre in order to complete the registration process. When the prospective voter’s fingerprint is captured, the processes are completed, and they receive their PVC.

Show Up To Your Respective Registration Centre

When you have generated your slip, show up at your designated registration centre on the date you chose for your appointment to complete the process and receive your PVC so you can be eligible to vote in the 2027 elections.