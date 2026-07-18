YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

Teacher Accused of Flogging Student to Death Surrenders to Police

Tinubu Says Abuja Is Finally Working, Credits Wike’s Leadership

Badejo-Okusanya Takes Early Lead in NBA Presidential Election

Yomi Fash-Lanso: Actors Are Not Obligated to Promote Films

Jide Awobona Condemns Actors Who Troll Colleagues Online

Teacher Accused of Flogging Student to Death Surrenders to Police

A 47-year-old teacher, Mrs. Dim Ebere, accused of flogging a 12-year-old student to death at a school in Adazi-Ani, Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, has voluntarily surrendered to the police after being declared wanted. The Anambra State Police Command said the suspect presented herself at the Neni Police Station following sustained manhunt operations by its Safe School Protection Squad and engagement with community leaders. Police spokesperson Tochukwu Ikenga confirmed that she is now in custody and will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Awka for the conclusion of investigations. The command assured the victim’s family and the public that justice would be served and urged residents to remain calm and allow the legal process to take its course.

Tinubu Says Abuja Is Finally Working, Credits Wike’s Leadership

President Bola Tinubu has declared that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is finally living up to its promise nearly 50 years after its creation, attributing the transformation to the leadership of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike. Speaking at a thanksgiving dinner marking the inauguration of 31 projects across the FCT, Tinubu praised Wike for accelerating infrastructure development, improving the capital’s appearance, and advancing his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda. He said Abuja is now “working” in a way that reflects the vision behind its establishment, while other political leaders at the event also commended the pace of development under the current FCT administration.

Badejo-Okusanya Takes Early Lead in NBA Presidential Election

Senior Advocate of Nigeria Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya has emerged as the early frontrunner in the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) presidential election, according to preliminary results from the ongoing electronic voting process. As of the latest tally, Badejo-Okusanya had secured 4,860 votes (41.7%), ahead of Lateef Omoyemi Akangbe (SAN), who polled 3,851 votes (33.1%), while Aare Olumuyiwa Akinboro (SAN) trailed with 2,924 votes (25.1%). The election comes after weeks of controversy over its conduct, including allegations of interference and legal disputes, although NBA President Afam Osigwe (SAN) insisted the Electoral Committee operated independently. Voting and collation were still ongoing at the time of reporting, with the final result yet to be officially declared.

Yomi Fash-Lanso: Actors Are Not Obligated to Promote Films

Veteran Nollywood actor Yomi Fash-Lanso has argued that actors should not be automatically expected to promote every film they feature in unless such responsibilities are clearly stated in their contracts. While acknowledging that promotional duties should be honoured when contractually agreed, he maintained that acting and marketing are separate responsibilities, stressing that producers should not assume actors are obliged to publicise projects without prior agreement. Fash-Lanso added that professionalism in the industry requires both producers and actors to respect the terms of their contracts rather than relying on unwritten expectations.

Jide Awobona Condemns Actors Who Troll Colleagues Online

Nollywood actor Jide Awobona has criticised fellow actors who use social media to mock, gossip about, or publicly tear down their colleagues. In an Instagram post, Awobona said it was disappointing to see industry professionals join online trolling instead of supporting one another, adding that some even spread unverified stories or feed blogs with false information out of envy or malice. He stressed that actors understand the sacrifices, emotional demands, and mental health challenges that come with the profession, arguing that constantly ridiculing colleagues reflects the behaviour of “an audience member, a fan, a hater, or a troll” rather than that of a creative.