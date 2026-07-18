7 Past BBNaija Winners Who Handled The Fame And Fortune Best

The date for the 11th season of Big Brother Naija has been announced (July 26th, 2026), and before the new season begins to air, there have been past contestants who took home the win and built successful careers from the platform given to them. In this article, we list 7 past Big Brother Naija winners who handled their newfound fame and fortune best.

Katung Aduwak (Season 1)

Katung Aduwak won the first season of the Big Brother Naija reality show, which aired in 2006. After a 92-day run in the house, he came out on top and went back to school to actualise his dream of being a filmmaker. Katung attended the Digital Film Academy in New York and went on to become a filmmaker and media executive.

Miracle Igbokwe (Season 3)

Miracle won the third season of Big Brother Naija, which aired in 2018, and promptly disappeared from the media’s sight. However, Miracle’s disappearance did not stop him from making proper use of his newfound fortune; he focused on his career and successfully completed flight school, which had been his goal going into the house. Since earning his certification, he has worked in the aviation industry as a pilot.

Mercy Eke (Season 4)

Becoming the first female winner of the reality show, Mercy Eke leveraged her winnings to build an entrepreneurial empire, starting with real estate investments and then a fashion line. She also dived into the film industry and the digital creation industry. Years after her win in 2019, Mercy Eke is an actress, influencer and entrepreneur.

Whitemoney (Season 6)

Hazel Oyeze Onou, popularly known as Whitemoney, capitalised on the brand persona he built for himself in the house as the “chef” for the other housemates and went on to launch a food company, White Money Party Jollof. However, he did not stop there; he has also dabbled in the music, film, and content creation industries, as well as the political space. Whitemoney has been tagged as the “Jack of all trades” of the reality show.

Phyna (Season 7)

Ijeoma Josephina became the second female winner of the Big Brother Naija reality show and effectively managed her career post-win by becoming a prominent media personality. She used her winnings to grow her personal brand, becoming a sought-after brand ambassador for skincare and lifestyle brands, as well as establishing herself as a red-carpet regular and actress.

Ilebaye Odiniya (Season 8)

Ilebaye is notable in the Big Brother Naija franchise for winning the first-ever All-Stars edition of the reality show. After winning the money in 2023, Ilebaye built a career for herself as a media personality, working as a model, brand ambassador and business owner. She also partnered with major lifestyle and fashion brands and is known as the youngest winner of the reality show.

Imisi Ayanwale (Season 10)

Imisi Ayanwale’s win of Big Brother Naija Season 10 came with a host of opportunities for the reality star, and barely a year later, she has built a successful career as an actress and digital creator. Merely days after her win, she began modelling for major brands and was announced as an ambassador for others. Imisi’s carriage after her win has endeared her to many as one of the most deserving winners for her work ethic.