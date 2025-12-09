Big Brother Naija 10/10 Edition: Where Are the Top 5 Contestants Now?

Two months have passed since the exciting conclusion of the Big Brother Naija 10/10 edition, and the top five contestants have embarked on various new paths, launching projects and solidifying their brand identities.

To keep you updated on their journeys after the show, we’ve gathered all the latest on where the top 5 contestants are now and what they’ve been up to. Here’s a look at their incredible progress so far.

Imisi Ayanwale: From Winner to Brand Influencer

Imisi Ayanwale emerged as the winner of the Big Brother Naija 10/10 edition and has wasted no time in building her personal brand. Since taking the crown, Imisi has collaborated with top brands including Indomie, ShopBawsty, UBA, Addme, and Malta Guinness. She even hosted a homecoming event in Ebute Meta, celebrating her victory and giving back to her fans and family.

As the most-followed contestant from this season, Imisi currently boasts over 637k followers on Instagram and more than 659k followers on TikTok. It’s clear that her journey post-BBNaija is shaping up to be an exciting one, with strong brand partnerships and a growing social media presence. She’s certainly on the path to becoming a household name in Nigeria and beyond.

Dede Ashiogwu: Fashion Influencer on the Rise

Dede Ashiogwu, the first runner-up of the Big Brother Naija 10/10 edition, has continued to grow her fashion brand since leaving the house. Before the show, Dede was already a fashion influencer, having worked with Don Julio, Extract, Guess, and other high-profile brands. She has also graced the cover of LA Mode Nigeria/UK Magazine, a major milestone for the rising star.

Dede has expanded her presence on YouTube, where she shares insights into her life and personal achievements, including the recent purchase of a car, one of her goals during her time on the show. With over 322k followers on Instagram and 310k followers on TikTok, Dede is proving to be a force in both fashion and digital content creation.

Koyin Sanusi: The Digital and Fashion Influencer

Koyin Sanusi was a top contender in the 10/10 edition of Big Brother Naija, securing his place in the top 3. Since his time on the show, Koyin has made a name for himself as a digital influencer and fashion model, collaborating with prominent brands such as GOtv, DSTV, Guinness, and Bet Naija. His work with various fashion labels has further solidified his position as a leading male influencer in Nigeria.

Koyin’s social media following is steadily growing, with 146k followers on Instagram and 299k followers on TikTok. He continues to push boundaries in the influencer space, making his mark as a stylish, savvy social media personality.

Sultana Auduson Ibrahim: Nollywood Star and Advocate

Sultana Auduson Ibrahim may have finished in the top 4 of Big Brother Naija 10/10, but her journey didn’t stop there. In just two months since leaving the house, Sultana has carved out a niche for herself as one of the most fashionable and influential ex-housemates.

Sultana featured in a Nollywood film on YouTube and partnered with brands like Don Julio to expand her influence. But her work doesn’t stop at fashion and entertainment, Sultana launched the “PAD IT” campaign, aiming to distribute sanitary pads to 5,000 households across 21 local governments in Adamawa. This philanthropic effort shows her commitment to using her platform for positive change.

With 137k Instagram followers and 76k TikTok followers, Sultana is a rising star both in the fashion and social impact spaces.

Kola Omotoso: Fashion Icon and Industry Darling

Kola Omotoso, one of the top 5 contestants of Big Brother Naija 10/10, was already making a name for himself before entering the house, and post-show, he’s only gotten stronger. Known for his impeccable fashion sense, Kola was invited to Lagos Fashion Week and even walked the runway—cementing his status as a style icon.

Since leaving the Big Brother house, Kola has teamed up with brands like Budweiser, Singleton, Itel, and Bet Naija, continuing to build his personal brand and solidify his place in the fashion and entertainment industry. With over 267k followers on Instagram and 235k followers on TikTok, Kola’s influence is only growing.

A Promising Future for the Top 5 Contestants

These five contestants have not only capitalized on their newfound fame but have actively worked to establish themselves as influencers, entrepreneurs, and change-makers. In just two months since the Big Brother Naija show ended, they’ve made remarkable strides in their personal and professional lives.

Whether through brand partnerships, digital content, fashion, or activism, these former housemates are setting themselves up for long-term success. Given their work ethic and growing influence, it’s exciting to imagine where they’ll be a year from now.

One thing is clear, they’re far from done, and the future is bright for these Big Brother Naija stars.