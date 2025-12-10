Top 5 Stories Of The Day | PDP Hits Back as Fubara Dumps Party for APC

The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

The Peoples Democratic Party has criticised the APC over Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s defection, blaming the ruling party for creating the crisis that pushed him out. PDP leaders insisted his departure does not weaken the party’s structure in Rivers State.

Fubara, who defected alongside several South South governors, said he left because the PDP failed to protect him and credited President Bola Tinubu for keeping him in office. He described his move as being in the state’s best interest.

After meeting Tinubu in Abuja, the governor said he received assurances of support and vowed to avoid political traps set against him.

Malami held by EFCC over unmet bail conditions

Former Attorney-General Abubakar Malami is now in EFCC custody after failing to satisfy the bail terms earlier given to him. An official confirmed he will remain detained until all conditions are fulfilled.

According to EFCC sources, Malami is facing a wide range of allegations currently under investigation. Authorities said he is being probed for 18 offences.

These include money laundering, abuse of office and terrorism financing. Investigators added that the full amount involved is still unclear, as new financial dealings continue to surface during the ongoing inquiry.

Senate summons Aviation Authorities over soaring airfares

The Senate has ordered the aviation minister, NCAA, FAAN and airline owners to appear before its aviation committee following what it called an unreasonable surge in local flight prices. Lawmakers said the sharp rise has worsened the strain on Nigerians travelling for the festive season.

Sen. Abdulfatai Buhari, who moved the motion, said fares had become unbearable, citing his ₦400,000 Lagos–Abuja ticket. Other senators, including Adamu Aliero and Senate President Godswill Akpabio, criticised the increases, calling them exploitative and beyond the reach of most citizens.

However, not every lawmaker backed the motion. Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu opposed it, arguing that the concerns raised did not reflect the realities faced by airline operators.

Senate supports deployment of Nigerian troops to the Benin Republic

Nigeria’s Senate has approved President Bola Tinubu’s request to send troops to the Benin Republic as part of a swift regional effort to restore democratic stability after an attempted coup. The decision follows rising concern within ECOWAS over growing political and security threats in West Africa.

Benin was plunged into chaos when soldiers briefly took over the state broadcaster and announced the removal of President Patrice Talon. Loyalist forces, supported by quickly deployed Nigerian troops, restored control soon after.

The Presidency said the intervention reflects Tinubu’s commitment to protecting constitutional rule in the region. The Senate gave its approval after reviewing the President’s letter during plenary.

Obasanjo shares dream for Nigeria to embrace policies that outlast elections

At a virtual address to the NIPSS Alumni Awards in Lagos, former President Olusegun Obasanjo stressed that Nigeria must adopt long-term policies to tackle its mounting challenges. He praised the alumni for their contributions and encouraged them to uphold integrity.

Obasanjo advised leaders to think beyond electoral cycles, insisting that strong policies require honesty, courage and a focus on national interest. He also urged the strengthening of institutions to ensure lasting progress.

He called on professionals to mentor young Nigerians, promote ethical leadership and support unity. Obasanjo ended by thanking the institute for recognising his service.