Top 5 Stories Of The Day | FG Bans Cash Payments and instructs MDAs to Go Fully Electronic with POS

FG bans cash payments and instructs MDAs to go fully electronic with POS

Dele Momodu accuses First Lady of publicly insulting Governor Adeleke

Burkina Faso detains 11 Nigerian soldiers after forced landing

US lawmakers say Nigeria–US security plan taking shape

Tinubu hails rescue of 100 Niger pupils and demands search for others missing

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

FG bans cash payments and instructs MDAs to go fully electronic with POS

The Federal Government has stopped all Ministries, Departments and Agencies from collecting physical cash as revenue, insisting that payments must now be made electronically through approved Treasury channels linked to the Treasury Single Account.

MDAs have been told to sensitise staff and display clear notices warning that cash payments are no longer allowed. The government said continued cash collection undermines its e-payment system and violates existing financial policies.

Agencies still accepting cash must install functional POS terminals or other approved devices within 45 days. Accounting officers will be held liable for any breach of the directive.

Dele Momodu accuses First Lady of publicly insulting Governor Adeleke

Chief Dele Momodu has criticised First Lady Oluremi Tinubu over a viral video in which she was seen confronting Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, during an event in Ile-Ife. He said her behaviour was unbecoming of the office and amounted to publicly bullying an elected governor.

Momodu also recounted a past encounter where Mrs Tinubu challenged him for refusing to support her husband politically. He questioned why a governor praising God should provoke such irritation and asked if the same reaction would have met a northern leader reciting the Qur’an.

He faulted the growing intolerance in Nigerian politics and praised Adeleke for maintaining his composure.

Burkina Faso detains 11 Nigerian soldiers after forced landing

Burkina Faso’s junta says it has detained 11 Nigerian military officers after a Nigerian Air Force C-130 made an emergency landing in Bobo Dioulasso without clearance. The aircraft, carrying two crew members and nine passengers, was seized after authorities discovered it had entered the country’s airspace without authorisation.

Burkinabe officials have launched an investigation, calling the incident a breach of sovereignty and international aviation rules. The Sahel Alliance, comprising Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, condemned the unauthorised entry.

The three-member bloc has placed its air and defence units on maximum alert, warning that any further violations could be neutralised.

US lawmakers say Nigeria–US security plan taking shape

A visiting US Congressional delegation says both countries are making progress toward a joint security framework, praising Nigeria’s recent actions under President Bola Tinubu. Delegation head Rep. Riley Moore thanked the government for securing the release of 100 abducted Catholic schoolchildren.

Moore also commended National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu after what he called a productive meeting focused on tackling terrorism and improving nationwide safety. He highlighted firm commitments to Tinubu’s emergency security declaration.

The delegation visited Benue State, meeting victims, religious leaders and local officials. Moore said the discussions outlined steps that could help stop terrorist attacks, especially in the Middle Belt.

Tinubu hails rescue of 100 Niger pupils and demands search for others missing

President Bola Tinubu has applauded security agencies for freeing 100 students kidnapped from Papiri Catholic School in Niger State. He celebrated their safe return and urged operatives to speed up efforts to rescue the remaining 115 children and teachers still held captive.

Tinubu assured families that the federal government, alongside the Niger State authorities, is committed to reuniting all victims with their loved ones. He reaffirmed that every abducted Nigerian must be accounted for.

The president also vowed stronger collaboration with states to improve school security, insisting that children must no longer be exposed to repeated attacks by armed groups.